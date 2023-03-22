Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Jim Jefferies Brings GIVE 'EM' WHAT THEY WANT To The Bushnell This August

Tickets go on sale March 24 at 10 a.m. for the sole Connecticut engagement with this provocative stand-up comedian, actor and podcast host.

Mar. 22, 2023  
Tickets will go on sale this Friday. March 24 at 10am, for the highly anticipated Jim Jefferies - Give 'Em What They Want Tour appearing for one night only on August 25 at 7:00pm at The Bushnell.

Tickets for this salty evening of stand-up with television actor, writer and comedy favorite Jefferies start at $49.75 and can be purchased by visiting Bushnell.org, calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.

This Sydney, Australia native is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy. Jim was honored as Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival in summer 2019. At the end of 2019, he started his Oblivious tour whichhe toured throughout Europe and North America well into 2020. Jim's ninth stand up special, Intolerant, came out on Netflix last year and he currently hosts his own podcast, I Don't Know About That with Jim Jefferies.

This "bad boy of stand-up" is also know for creating and and starring in the FX sitcom Legit and the Comedy Central late-night show The Jim Jefferies Show.

This event contains adult content, for mature audiences only.

For the most up-to-date information on The Bushnell's COVID safety protocols, please visit bushnell.org/visit/health-safety-covid-19.

For more than 90 years, The Bushnell has been central to life in Greater Hartford serving as its unique gathering place for arts, education, and community activities. As a dynamic 21st Century performing arts center, The Bushnell presents, creates, inspires and shares the best in the performing arts; and in partnership with others, serves as a catalyst to advance education, promote economic development and build a sense of community in Central Connecticut. Today, The Bushnell, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, is the State's largest arts organization and has been deemed a "Connecticut Cultural Treasure." Learn More: bushnell.org.




