Colin Quinn And Gary Gulman Team Up for Two Outdoor Shows At The Ridgefield Playhouse

Live Comedy is back at The Ridgefield Playhouse!

Live Comedy is back at The Ridgefield Playhouse! For anyone who needs a night out with lots of laughs, the Barts Tree Service Comedy Series has exactly what you need!

Two of the biggest names in stand-up comedy, Colin Quinn and Gary Gulman, return to The Playhouse for TWO outdoor shows on Sunday, October 11 at 4pm and 7:30pm.

The shows, sponsored by On The Rocks Premium Cocktails, will be socially-distanced with seating under a tent at The Playhouse. Chairs are provided for all ticket holders and will be pre-assigned based on the date of ticket purchase. Tickets are going fast - reserve your seats now!



Colin Quinn is a stand-up comedian, actor, and author from Brooklyn (okay, Park Slope). From MTV's "Remote Control" to "SNL" to Comedy Central's "Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn," Mr. Quinn is not one to take a hint and bow out gracefully. Over the course of his more than 3-decade career, he has become one of the most beloved voices in comedy, with a focus often on the roller coaster ride that American politics and culture has historically been. His beloved commentary on news headlines dates back to his popular 1990s run hosting "Weekend Update" on NBC's iconic Saturday Night Live and as host of Comedy Central's classic fan favorite series Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show! Visit The Hideaway (30 Grove Street, Ridgefield) for dinner the day of the show and enjoy a complimentary draft beer or glass of wine with your entrée when you show your ticket. Media sponsor for the show is 99.1fm WPLR.

This year, Colin's new book Overstated comes off the heels of his most recent one-man show, Red State Blue State, which premiered in January 2019 to rave reviews at The Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. The New Yorker lauded the hour as "among Quinn's funniest so far" and The New York Times lovingly described Quinn as a "barstool philosopher." The show aired on CNN as the network's first comedy special in May 2019 and is currently streaming on Netflix. Red State Blue State followed the wildly successful off-Broadway run of Colin Quinn: The New York Story, directed by Jerry Seinfeld, and Colin Quinn: Long Story Short, which garnered a Drama Desk Award nomination. Colin's HBO Max special Summer of 2020: A Drive-In Comedy Special was also just shot at a repurposed drive-in theatre in Brooklyn. Part standup showcase and part documentary, the hour will premiere in the Fall of 2020.

After a sold out performance this past January at The Playhouse - Gary Gulman is back! With 25 years in comedy, Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer. His most recent standup special for HBO, "The Great Depresh," is a universally acclaimed, tour de force look at mental illness, equal parts hilarious and inspiring. A product of Boston, Gulman has been a scholarship college football player, an accountant, and a high school teacher. He has made countless television appearances as both a comedian and an actor. He is currently writing a memoir for Flatiron Books, tentatively titled "K Through 12."

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($52) go online to www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795.

Shows View More Connecticut Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You