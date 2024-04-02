Center Stage Theatre Appoints Liz Muller Creative Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Center Stage Theatre has announced the appointment of Liz Muller as Creative Director. In this newly created role, Muller will ensure artistic integrity of all productions and educational opportunities, acting as the liaison between the Managing Director and key members of the production staff. She will also provide support to all creative, technical and educational staff on current programming, and help develop new and innovative ideas for future programming.

“I first met Liz in 2011 when she directed a production of ‘RENT' at Manhattan College, and then our daughter Kelsey performed with her theater company Pipe Dream in New York City,” said Carla Sullivan, managing director, Center Stage Theatre. “When she was looking for a space to premiere her new musical, ‘BINGO Jamboree: A Musical With Balls,' I happily offered to host. She immediately became a member of the Center Stage creative team, joining us to direct several of our shows last season, and re-imagine ‘Oklahoma!' to open our 2024 season. Her level of professionalism, excitement for all things theatre and music, and unparalleled creativity are all infectious, and I could not be more thrilled to officially welcome her to our community!”

“The moment I walked into Center Stage Theatre for the first time, I knew it was going to be a new home for my creative endeavors,” added Muller. “I am over the moon to be able to work with the imaginative, professional community that has been built here, and bring a new level of innovation, skill, and magic to our programming. My mission is to not only excite audiences by exploring theatre and entertainment in a variety of new ways both technical and emotional, but also to help cultivate the next generation of talent with our educational programming!”

Muller brings more than 25 years of entertainment, theatre, and music experience to Center Stage Theatre. In addition to this new role, she currently serves as, resident music supervisor for Norwegian Cruise Lines, has been one of the associate musical directors for “SIX The Musical,” and is the founder and director of Pipe Dream Theatre, where she and partner C.E. Simon have written nine musicals, over 150 original songs, and launched award-winning podcasts. Muller is also co-creator of Halfworld, an immersive show production company that develops interesting, out-of-the-box audience experiences, including “BINGO Jamboree: A Musical With Balls,” which celebrated its world premiere at Center Stage Theatre. Additional credits include music supervisor for Six Flags Over Texas, where in 2021, she served as music supervisor/vocal arranger for “Christmas at the Southern Palace,” which was awarded The IAAPA Golden Ticket for Best New Show, music director and supervisor for the show build of Genting Skyworld, a new theme park in Malaysia, and directing theatrical productions at colleges, community theatres and off-Broadway stages in New York City. She has also performed on-stage, in award-winning short films and loves doing voice-over work.