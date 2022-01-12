Cast Announced for FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE at Playhouse on Park

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE, written by Clarke Peters, with music and lyrics by Louis Jordan, will run at Playhouse on Park from January 26 - February 27, 2022. Directed and Choreographed by Brittney Griffin. Associate Choreographer: Darius Barnes. Music Direction by Dexter Pettaway.

His woman left him, he's broke, and it's almost five a.m. But don't worry about our hero. All he needs is the right music-and the right guys-to get him through. Enter five guys named Moe, stepping out through his radio to cajole, comfort and jazz him with dozens of whimsical hit songs from the extraordinary Louis Jordan. FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE is an international sensation. Initially produced in London's West End by the legendary Cameron Mackintosh, this exhilarating, all-embracing theatrical experience moved to Broadway in 1992 and was nominated for two Tony Awards.

About the Director/Choreographer: Brittney Griffin is a performer, choreographer, and educator who graduated from the University at Buffalo with a BFA in Dance. Credits include: HAIRSPRAY, 42ND STREET (International), Dance Captain/Swing DREAMGIRLS (National Broadway Tour), Associate Director/Choreographer DREAMGIRLS Non-Equity and South African Tour, Apollo Club Harlem, After Midnight (NCL).

The cast includes Darren Lorenzo (Big Moe) Cruise Ships, Vegas, off-Broadway, Broadway, National, and International touring of the following productions: AFTER MIDNIGHT, VEGAS THE SHOW, LEGALLY BLONDE, SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER, SMOKEY JOES CAFÉ. Devin Price (Little Moe) 2nd National Tour MOTOWN THE MUSICAL; Ogunquit Playhouse KINKY BOOTS, PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT, JOSEPH, MEMPHIS. Marcus Canada (NoMax) Porchlight Music Theatre: NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1961; Music Theater Works: MAMMA MIA!; Lyric Theater of Oklahoma: BRIGHT STAR, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW. Arnold Harper II (Eat Moe) ACT of CT: Fred SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE, Audrey II / Ronnette LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS; Ogunquit Playhouse: Simon Sr. Kinky Boots. Jacquez Linder-Long (Four Eyed Moe) Playhouse on Park credits: Jack INTO THE WOODS, Jacquez SHAKESPEARE FOR KIDS; MUNY: ANNIE. Josh Walker (No Moe) RENT 20th Anniversary National Tour; Hanschen SPRING AWAKENING; Mitch Mahoney 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE. Garth West (Swing) Little Theater of Manchester: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD; Axelrod Performing Arts Center: RAGTIME.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is West Hartford's own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE, and range from $40-$50. Student and Senior discounts are available. Student Rush is $10 (cash only), available 15 minutes prior to curtain. Previews are on January 26 and 27, with all tickets at $20. Opening Night is Friday, January 28 at 8pm. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.

You may also shop at the Playhouse's Second Act Shoppe - Curiosities from Playhouse Past! Playhouse on Park is bringing the shoppe back by popular demand; it's great for gifts (for your loved ones or for yourself!). It will be open during box office hours and before/during each performance.

COVID-19 Policy: All patrons must be fully vaccinated. Vaccination card, government issued ID, and masks are required for all patrons. For Playhouse on Park's full COVID-19 Policy, please visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.