Cast Announced For The Connecticut Shakespeare Festival's SHAKESPEARE 4 KIDS: DREAM SCHEME

SHAKESPEARE 4 KIDS: DREAM SCHEME is the first production in the Theatre for Young Audiences series in the Connecticut Shakespeare Festival. Directed by Moira O'Sullivan, SHAKESPEARE 4 KIDS: DREAM SCHEME is adapted from the works of William Shakespeare by Erin Sheffield. There will be live performances at Playhouse on Park running from July 10-18. This show is recommended for ages 3 and up. The Connecticut Shakespeare Festival will transport audiences into fantastical worlds of the unknown! After a year of isolation, come escape from your lives as you connect to the wonder and mysteries of Shakespeare, Sondheim, and fairytale. Tickets are now on sale. To purchase tickets and learn more about the show, visit www.ConnecticutShakespeareFestival.org.

Actively Experience Shakespeare! SHAKESPEARE 4 KIDS: DREME SCHEME is a high-octane production complete with song, tons of comedy, and sock puppets! This fun and interactive event provides an opportunity to introduce children to Shakespeare's rich language and zany characters in a welcoming, kid-friendly atmosphere. S4K activates imaginations and generates laughs for the whole family!

Moira O'Sullivan (Director) is a director and actor based in NYC. Most recently, she assistant directed ALL IS CALM for Playhouse on Park as well as two composed-for-Zoom operas with Hartford Opera Theatre (FORTUNE'S CHILDREN, CHANGING FORTUNES). In 2019, she directed "THE MON VALLEY MEDIUM" as part of The Emerging Artists Festival in NYC which then transferred to Carnegie Stage in Pittsburgh. She loves working in her hometown and has directed for Hartford Opera Theater's New in November Festival three times (A WOMB WITH A VIEW, THE LOATHLY LADY AND TRIANGLE). Other credits include: New Wave Theater Collective ROSEMARY and SHARP LINES; Playhouse on Park: INSOMNIACS. As an actor, she has been seen Off-Broadway at 59E59 Theaters and in regional theaters across New England as well as on TV as the voice of Play-Doh. Favorite shows include BILOXI BLUES, OLEANNA, and IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY. She is also a proud teaching artist at The Hartt School's Summer Musical Theater Intensive. Check out her podcast "Back in Town" where she interviews artists about how their hometowns impacted their work today. BFA NYU Tisch, UCB Comedy Training. www.moiraosullivan.com

The cast includes: Laurel Anderson (Actor C) select credits include: Match Lit: ROMEO AND JULIET; Turn to Flesh Productions: Lucrece THE OTHER OTHER WOMAN; Barefoot Shakespeare: Ganymede ALL ONE FOREST, Jackie Garmone (Actor B): The Hartt School: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, CABARET, CRIMES OF THE HEART, and Jacquez Linder-Long (Actor A): MUNY: ANNIE; Paul KISS ME KATE; Sky Masterson GUYS & DOLLS.

The lobby and patio of Playhouse on Park will open one hour before each performance. You can still pre-order meals to enjoy on the patio through Ani's Table, the Official Caterer of the Connecticut Shakespeare Festival: https://anistable-shakespeare.square.site. Ani's Table will also have a bar on-site, along with some grab and go items. Vendors, shopping, and pre-show entertainment will be on the patio. The productions will be held indoors.

For Theatre for Young Audience productions, masks are required since children cannot be vaccinated.

Tickets are now on sale for live performances at Playhouse on Park. Tickets for SHAKESPEARE 4 KIDS: DREAM SCHEME are $15 ($12 for seniors and students). INTO THE WOODS, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, and SNOW WHITE will also be featured in the Connecticut Shakespeare Festival. The Connecticut Shakespeare Festival is a subsidiary of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. (Playhouse on Park, Playhouse Theatre Academy, stop/time dance theater).

To purchase tickets, visit www.ConnecticutShakespeareFestival.org or www.playhouseonpark.org, call 860-523-5900 x10, or come to the Box Office at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119. The festival will take place at Playhouse on Park.