CABARET Concludes MTC MainStage's 32nd Anniversary Season In Norwalk

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company, concludes its 32nd Season with Cabaret, written by Joe Masteroff with music by John Kander and Lyrics by Fred Ebb. Cabaret takes place from 1929-1930, a time when Berlin is transitioning from a center of underground, avant-garde cultural epicenter to the beginnings of Hitler's totalitarian regime and the rise of the Nazi Party. Cabaret will run from March 29th until April 14th- Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm and Sundays at 2pm.

Cabaret, a Tony Award-winning musical, centers around the infamous Kit Kat Klub, where the Emcee, Sally Bowles, and a raucous ensemble take the stage nightly to tantalize the crowd- and to leave their troubles outside. But as life in pre-WWII Germany grows more and more uncertain, will the decadent allure of Berlin nightlife be enough to get them through their dangerous times?

Cabaret features Eric Scott Kincaid (Broadway - Cats, National Tour - Newsies) as the Emcee, Desiree Davar (Broadway - West Side Story, Where's Charlie?) as Sally Bowles, Nicolas Dromard (Broadway - Mary Poppins -Bert, Jersey Boys - Tommy DeVito) as Clifford Bradshaw, Anne Kanengeiser (Broadway - Ragtime, Little Women, National Tour - Phantom of the Opera) as Fraulein Schneider, Jim Schilling (Sean Penn's double DEAD MAN WALKING) as Herr Schultz, Hillary Ekwall (National Tour - Cabaret) as Fraulein Kost, Alex Drost (NYMF - Errol and Fidel) as Man 1 and Tony Conaty as Man 2.

This production is directed by Kevin Connors, who is assisted by stage manager Gary Betsworth. Tom Conroy is the Musical Director for the show. The creative team includes tech direction and scenic design by Kelly Burr Nelson, lighting design by RJ Romeo, sound design by Will Atkin, costume design by Diane Vanderkroef, props design by Merrie Deitch, fight staging by Dan O'Driscoll, and choreography by Simone DePaolo.

Ticket prices range from $35-$55. Purchase tickets online by visiting www.musictheatreofct.com or by calling the box office at (203)454-3883. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.





