Broadway's Sam Gravitte Teaches “The Art of Self-Taping” in New Masterclass at the Ridgefield Playhouse

The masterclass will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11am.

Mar. 31, 2023  

The "self-tape" is today's cross-media industry standard for auditioning. Join Broadway's Sam Gravitte at the Ridgefield Playhouse for an audition filming masterclass filled with tips and tricks on how to work the camera. The masterclass will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11am in the Ridgefield Playhouse Educational as part of the Classes at The Playhouse Series.

This 3+ hour class creates an opportunity for students to work individually with Sam to instill confidence you need for recording successful auditions. Students will be emailed a digital copy of their coached audition to see their improvement following the class. You won't want to miss this Broadway star teaching how to be your best on camera! Ages 14+ welcome!

Sam Gravitte is an actor, writer, and guitarist. He starred as Fiyero in Wicked on Broadway, reopening the show in September 2021 after the theatre industry's eighteen-month hiatus. Other major professional credits include Almost Famous at the Old Globe Theatre, Joseph and Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Muriel's Wedding, Elvis the Musical, and his solo show "Songs That Raised Me" which he debuted at the historic Birdland Jazz Club to rave reviews and was nominated for Best Debut Show for the Broadway World Cabaret Awards. Sam has also taught performance techniques at universities and high schools across the country. He is a graduate of Princeton University and currently lives in New York City.

For more information or to register for a class ($150), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.




