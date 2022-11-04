Broadway's ROCK OF AGES Band Featuring The Original Broadway Cast At The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 20

For over six years, the cast of the hit show Rock of Ages rocked Broadway and millions of fans in the groundbreaking musical.

These players - Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis, Joel Hoekstra, Tommy Kessler, Winston Roye, Jonathan Ivie, Jon Weber, and Josephine Rose Roberts - have collectively performed over 10,000 performances of the five-time Tony Award nominated show, including the long-running Broadway production, the critically-acclaimed national tour, and/or one of the amazing international Broadway show companies!

Rock of Ages is known as 'Broadway's Best Party,' and Broadway's Rock Of Ages Band was the force behind the party, playing the greatest rock hits from the glam metal bands of the '80s. Now, for the first time, the band and their sizzle are hitting the road to perform those monster hits from the Broadway show, IN CONCERT, for audiences everywhere! They will bring an epic performance to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 8pm as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car.

The show includes songs by artists such as Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, Foreigner, Journey, Poison, Twisted Sister, Joan Jett, Styx, Pat Benatar, and many more! Do not miss the chance to see and hear this exciting performance of the classic '80s hits, done by the musicians and lead singers who brought you Broadway's best party! Make it a great night with dinner and show. Visit Bailey's Backyard (23 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield) for dinner and receive 10% off your bill when you show your ticket!

Broadway's Rock of Ages Band features the electrifying rock stars from the original Broadway cast - Tony Award nominated star, Constantine Maroulis - Vocals (American Idol, Jekyll & Hyde), Joel Hoekstra - Guitar (Whitesnake, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Tommy Kessler - Guitar (Blondie), Winston Roye - Bass (Soul Asylum, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical), Jonathan Ivie - Keyboards (Air Supply, Americano The Musical), Jon Weber- Drums (Wille Nile, Hedwig & The Angry Inch; Love Janis), and Josephine Rose Roberts- Vocals (Cats, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, The Electric Company). This band "delivers the party," and "the rockin' memories," and they've delivered it around the world!

Set in 1987 Los Angeles, Rock of Ages tells the story of a small-town girl and a city boy who meet on the Sunset Strip while pursuing their Hollywood dreams. When Drew and Sherrie meet, it's love at first sight, though their romance will face a series of challenges. The musical premiered in Los Angeles in 2005 where it ran for a limited engagement, followed by two successful runs at other venues in LA, and then a short run at the Flamingo in Las Vegas in 2006. It made its way to New York and had its Off-Broadway premiere at New World Stages in October 2008, and ran through January 2009. A few short months later, it premiered on Broadway, running until 2015, and had two North American Tours. It was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Constantine Maroulis), and Best Direction (Kristin Hanggi). Upon its closing in 2015, after 22 previews and 2,328 regular performances, Rock of Ages tied with Man of La Mancha as Broadway's 32nd-longest running show of all-time. In 2019, it was announced that Rock of Ages would celebrate its tenth anniversary by going on a North American Tour in the U.S. and Canada for the first time since 2011. An off-Broadway revival production premiered in June 2019 at New World Stages. Originally slated for a 16-week run, the show became an open-ended production on November of that year. It premiered on London's West End in 2013, had two UK National Tours. Productions ran across the world including Australia, Manila, South Africa, Mexico, and Germany!

The film version of Rock of Ages was released in 2012 from Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema. Directed by Adam Shankman (Hairspray) it had a star-studded cast, including Tom Cruise as Stacee Jaxx, Julianne Hough as Sherrie Christian, Diego Boneta as Drew Boley, along with Alec Baldwin, Russell Brand, Mary J. Blige, Bryan Cranston, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Paul Giamatti, and more! Constantine Maroulis, Broadway's original Drew, makes a cameo appearance in the film, as does Joel Hoekstra. The soundtrack was nominated for a Grammy Award.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($47.50 - $52.50), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.