Broadway Stars Perform For Sandy Hook Promise Next Month

Broadway stars are often asked to support causes and to give of their talent to raise money. The Benefit for Sandy Hook Promise being held in Fairfield Connecticut was the brainchild of Dodie Petit, who performed on Broadway in Cats and Phantom of the Opera. This idea began when a request was made to her husband, folk musician Rex Fowler, to have one of his songs used in a Sandy Hook Promise film called AFather’s Promise. This film is a documentary about Mark Barden whose son Daniel, was killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting. Rex agreed and what followed were some live performances that led Rex and Dodie to connect with Mark Barden who was also a musician. Dodie was so moved by the efforts made by Sandy Hook Promise to curb gun violence that she contacted the foundation in January 2024 to gain permission to gather Broadway performers to raise money for gun violence awareness.

Among the artists performing at this event are two-time Tony Award winner James Naughton, Craig Schulman who starred in the title roles of Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserable and Jeckyll and Hyde, Alton Fitzgerald White who was the original Mustafa in The Lion King and John in Miss Saigon on Broadway, Gay Wilis who appeared on Broadway in Hal Prince’s Showboat and was in The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber both with Michael Crawford who starred in Jeckyll and Hyde, Frank Mastrone who was the final Phantom in the 35 year run of Phantom of the Opera, Terry Eldh who appeared on Broadway as Carlotta in Phantom of the Opera, Paul Schoeffler who appeared on Broadway in Rock of Ages and Sweet Charity. The evening will also feature Joseph Gray, who has been the opening act at Amatuer Night at the Apollo for 25 years, Scott Mikita who was a swing on Broadway in Phantom for 7500 performances and toured in the show as well as in Martin Guerre, Showboat and Into the Woods, Paige Backus who is the recipient of the Connecticut Dance School Kevin Gray Scholarship - given in honor of Dodie Petit’s late husband who was on Broadway as The Phantom of the Opera and the King in King and I and Grace Hutchinson representing the new generation of artists. She will be attending The School of American Ballet this fall. The people who spearheaded this star studded evening Dodie Petit and Rex Fowler, whose band, Aztec Two Step’s song Living in America was the impetus for the connection with Sandy Hook Promise will also be performing. Beth Ertz who has orchestrated for celebrities Barbra Steisand, Willie Nelson and Placido Damingo among many others will be musical director for the evening.

When asked why they wished to contribute to this evening and to draw attention to the work of Sandy Hook Promise the artists were effusive in their support. Dodie Petit related that "The Sandy Hook tragedy never left my heart and consciousness. Six weeks after Sandy Hook I lost my husband (Broadway star Kevin Gray) to a heart attack, so that time period is stamped into my soul forever. I remarried in 2018 to Rex Fowler. We when were recently asked to participate in the filming of "A Father's Promise,” In the process, I realized I needed to do more, much more. This concert is just that."

Frank Mastrone recalls the day of the event “The day the tragedy in Sandy Hook took place, I was rehearsing a holiday show with over 100 elementary school children in Stamford HS. News came over our phones and we didn’t know what to do. We decided to continue the rehearsal and the event because we didn’t want the fear and sadness to win. I feel the same way today, knowing those young victims would be of HS graduating age. We can not let the hate and sadness win. That is how we can honor all the victims of senseless violence.”

Keith Buterbaugh said he felt “I am morally responsible as an adult and further for the safety of children. My hope is that this small contribution to a larger community will help achieve that.” Terry Eldh, who lives in Connecticut said that “The Sandy Hook tragedy happened in my backyard. Anything I can do to prevent another is a priority for me.” Paige Backus said “I am dancing for the Sandy Hook Promise cause because more young adults my age should be educated on this topic instead of avoiding it. Hesitating to take action against gun violence causes it to happen more often. School should be a place where students feel safe, not where there is constant fear."

