Broadway Musicals On The Big Screen This Summer At The Ridgefield Playhouse

This summer, come on along and listen to the lullaby of Broadway! This summer The Ridgefield Playhouse is bringing two of musical theater's best to the big screen in HD for you and your family to enjoy as part of the Northern Trust Broadway & Cabaret Series with support from Teed & Brown.

Kinky Boots - The Musical in HD struts back to the big screen on Thursday, July 2 at 7:30pm after a sold out screening in 2019! Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner and Ridgefield, Connecticut's own, Harvey Fierstein!

A member of The Ridgefield Playhouse Arts Advisory Board, Fierstein was inspired by the little-seen 2005 movie of the same title, which was based on actual events. His meeting with Cyndi Lauper after her 2010 performance at The Playhouse spawned this show about finding your passion, overcoming prejudice and transcending stereotypes. The filmed West End production of the hit musical, captured in HD at London's Adelphi Theatre, stars Olivier Award winner Matt Henry as Lola and Killian Donnelly as Charlie, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde, Hairspray.). The musical tells the story of Charlie Price, who, having inherited a shoe factory from his father must find a way to save the business. Charlie joins forces with an unlikely partner, cabaret and drag performer, Queen Lola, to produce a line of high heeled-boots that saves far more than just the shoe factory.

Come and meet those dancing feet on Saturday, July 18 at 7:30pm! Known as a song and dance extravaganza, 42nd Street is the Broadway musical about making a Broadway musical, complete with a score by Harry Warren and lyrics by Al Dubin - with Broadway standards "Lullaby of Broadway", "We're in the Money" "Dames", "Shuffle Off to Buffalo" and, of course, the title song. One of Broadway's most classic and beloved tales, 42ND Street comes to our big screen in the largest-ever production of the breathtaking musical. Filmed in 2018 at London's Theatre Royal the production is directed by the original author of the show, the late Mark Bramble. This eye-watering extravaganza is full of crowd-pleasing tap dances, popular musical theatre standards and show-stopping ensemble production numbers.

For tickets ($25) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.

