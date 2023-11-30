Brief Cameo Productions to Present Staged Reading Of MASTER CLASS This Winter

Brief Cameo Productions will present its third production: a staged reading of Terrence McNally's 1995 play, Master Class. Master Class is scheduled to perform January 12 and 13, 2024 at 7pm, and January 14, 2024 at 5pm. Tickets are $25, and can be purchased via the company's website - Click Here. Patrons can also find information about sponsoring the production via the website.

Coming off of last January's production of Sunday in the Park with George: In Concert, the Brief Cameo artistic team were looking for a way to showcase some of the company's favorite performers in a different light. "We have some incredible voices among the group of performers we love working with," said Jim Clark, Brief Cameo Co-Founder and Producer. "[BCP Resident Musical Director] Jill Brunelle and I talk a lot about the intersection of musical theater and opera, and are always looking for ways for the two worlds to interact with each other. Master Class, a fictional master class led by opera great Maria Callas, is a title that has come up in discussion among the team several times, and with this being the 100th anniversary of Callas's birth, it seemed the perfect time to bring our love of the two art forms to our audiences."

Master Class will showcase Angela Iannone as Callas. "When we decided on Master Class," said director Alan Piotrowicz, "there was only one person I had in mind for the lead role. I'm so honored to have Angela joining us." Iannone (appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association) is no stranger to the role of Maria Callas. Her previous turns have been described as "mesmerizing" (Milwaukee Magazine) and "in a master class all her own" (Journal Sentinel).

The cast will also feature several returning Brief Cameo Productions cast members: Amy Buckley (BCP's Ragtime and Sunday in the Park...) as First Soprano, Lisa Williamson (Ragtime, Songs From The Elephant's Trunk and Sunday...) as Second Soprano, and Nathan Russo (Ragtime and Sunday...) as the Stagehand. Also joining the company for the first time are Gene Stenger as the Tenor, and Jacob Iglitzin as the Accompanist. The Master Class production team features Director/Production Designer Alan Piotrowicz (BCP Associate Producer), Musical Director Jill Brunelle (BCP Resident Musical Director), Costume Designer Kathleen Santomasso, Props Designer Glenn Bassett, and Stage Manager Holly Price.

Performances of Master Class will take place at The Centerbrook Meeting House, 51 Main Street, Centerbrook, CT. Master Class was produced on Broadway by Robert Whitehead, Lewis Allen, and Spring Sirkin, and is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. (www.dramatists.com)

Founded in 2019 by Jim Clark and Mike Walsh, Brief Cameo Productions produces high-quality concert stagings of classic and under-represented works of Musical Theater, showcases superior local and regional talent, and offers artistic and cultural enrichment through live performance. Brief Cameo Productions, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information visit: Click Here

Facebook: @briefcameoproductions | Instagram: @briefcameoproductions