Board of Trustees Installs Tamara Williams as New Board President

The Amistad Center for Art & Culture is has announced the installation of Tamara Williams as Board President. Williams will preside over her first meeting of the Amistad Board of Trustees on March 9, 2021, and will fill the role previously held by Andréa Hawkins who will continue on the Board as Immediate Past President.

As Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer for Prudential's Global Sales Practices Program and Center of Excellence, Williams is responsible for driving consistent policies and programs designed to mitigate the risk of customer harm and ensure compliance with laws and regulations globally. With over 25 years in the financial services industry, she has also held leadership positions at Prudential and The Hartford in distribution strategy, sales operations, new business operations, and risk management.

"Tamara is a natural choice for the role. Her passion for leading teams and her strategic mindset will undoubtedly help advance the mission of The Amistad Center," stated Hawkins.

Williams received her Bachelor of Science degree in business management from the University of Maryland, European Division in Frankfurt, Germany, and her MBA with a concentration in finance from Seton Hall University's Stillman School of Business. She holds her Series 6 and 26 FINRA securities licenses.

"I am excited to step into the position and continue the important work of this organization alongside my fellow trustees and staff," stated Williams.

Williams has served The Amistad Center for Art & Culture for several years, initially as a volunteer with the Teen Advisory Group and currently as a member of the board of trustees where she is Development Committee Chair and a member of the Executive Committee. She lives with her family in Avon, Connecticut.



