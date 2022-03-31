Black Violin Defies Stereotypes with a Mix of Hip-Hop and Classical Music at The Ridgefield Playhouse, April 10

Forget what you know about classical music: Black Violin breathe a new life into the genre with each performance. In their only Connecticut tour stop at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, April 10, 2022, with two performances at 4:30pm and 8:00pm, the acclaimed group will push beyond the limits of convention with their "classical boom" sound.

The group has famously collaborated with the likes of Kanye West, Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean, Lil Wayne, and Alicia Keys, and NPR has praised Black Violin, saying "their music will keep classical music alive for the next generation." Led by classically trained string players Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin), with DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes adding hip hop textures to their instrumental abilities. The band uses their unique blend of classical and hip-hop music to overcome stereotypes and encourage people of all ages, races, and economic backgrounds to join together to break down cultural barriers. Part of the Xfinity Family Series with support from HamletHub and the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car, with sponsorship from Faye & Jerry Walton.

Black Violin also continues to inspire youth through their nonprofit organization The Black Violin Foundation. The organization is dedicated to empowering youth by working with them in their communities to provide access to quality music programs that encourage creativity. The foundation was featured on CBS This Morning in early 2021. Each year the foundation's inaugural program provides scholarships and grants to youth who would like to continue their musical education through a program of their liking that fosters musical creativity and innovation. Black Violin is excited to get back on the road and welcomes new and old fans to join them for an evening full of uplifting and inspiring, genre-bending music.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($59.50) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.