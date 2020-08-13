Backyard Theater Ensemble and Monarch Theatrical Present SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS

View the Production live on Friday, August 21st at 8 PM.

Backyard Theater Ensemble and Monarch Theatrical will present She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms by Qui Nguyen.

Despite this unprecedented pandemic era, theatrical artists around the world continue producing great works for audiences to enjoy and learn from. We believe that the arts, and in particular, theater, provide many things in times of hardship: a platform, a creative outlet, or maybe simply, an escape. So here we are, in uncharted territory, producing She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms, trying to provide that same outlet for our actors and audience. In this union of theater and film, our actors' performances are live streamed from across the country and digitally blended into a unique online experience.

She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly's refuge. In this high-octane piece laden with homicidal fairies, nasty succubi, and pop culture references galore, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

View the Production LIVE Friday, August 21st at 8 PM or Stream a Recording, available until Tuesday August 25th

Due to the economic hardships associated with the pandemic, all tickets are complimentary, you only need to register. We just kindly ask that audience members make a donation if that is within their means. A percentage of all donations will go towards costs associated with this production, and the remaining balance will be put towards a fully staged production when it is safe to return to theaters.

For updates about this production, visit the Facebook Event or https://skmvr.eventbrite.com

