BWW Exclusive: Ms Clauz's Corner- The Holiday Show!

Join Ms Clauz... with a Z (Kristin Huffman) and her assistant elf (aka "The Fixer") Katherine Elf (Katherine Griffin) as they present five quirky cooking shows for the holidays!

Each Holiday season/show, Ms Clauz finds a new "passion' to pursue while her hubby is busy. Past endeavors have been pursuing a cabaret career, a TV show, stand up comedy, Rap (Like "The Hamilton") and more. She's... not good. But her elves love her and always cover for her. This season, Ms Clauz has found "baking" as her new passion.

Produced by The New Paradigm Theatre (www.nptheatre.org) and Kristin Huffman- Artistic Director and Broadway veteran.

Every year New Paradigm Theatre offers their annual Holdiay show featuring Broadway performers, local youth and adults as well as Ms. Clauz...with a Z. This year, Ms Clauz with a Z hosts the show from her kitchen at the North Pole while everyone there is in Quarantine! She visits Elsa (Jamie Karen), Frosty (Patrick Heffernan), Jazman Elf (Chris Coogan) and the Grinch's Biographer (Jacob Oswell) as well as many adorable Elves and youth! The whole show is a half hour trip behind the scenes of the North Pole that will keep you laughing and may even inspire you! Visit www.nptheatre.org for more info on New Paradigm Theatre and their nonprofit (501c3) mission to: promote social responsibility and foster creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions.