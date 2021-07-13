Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BWW Exclusive: Meet Ramone Nelson from New Paradigm Theatre's FOOTLOOSE

pixeltracker

Ramone is playing the role of "Ren".

Jul. 13, 2021  

New Paradigm Theatre's Artistic Director, Kristin Huffman asked guest interviewer, and Broadway coach, VP Boyle to interview Ramone Nelson about New Paradigm Theatre's summer's production of FOOTLOOSE (Aug 20 and 21st). Ramone is playing the role of "Ren" and gives his insights on the audition process and the way he will be approaching this role.

Also in this production is West End, London star, Craig Pinder as Reverend Moore.

Tickets to see both stars are here: https://nptheatre.org/footloosetickets/

BWW Exclusive: Meet Ramone Nelson from New Paradigm Theatre's FOOTLOOSE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Aaron Lazar
Aaron Lazar
DeLaney Westfall
DeLaney Westfall

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV