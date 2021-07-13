BWW Exclusive: Meet Ramone Nelson from New Paradigm Theatre's FOOTLOOSE

New Paradigm Theatre's Artistic Director, Kristin Huffman asked guest interviewer, and Broadway coach, VP Boyle to interview Ramone Nelson about New Paradigm Theatre's summer's production of FOOTLOOSE (Aug 20 and 21st). Ramone is playing the role of "Ren" and gives his insights on the audition process and the way he will be approaching this role.

Also in this production is West End, London star, Craig Pinder as Reverend Moore.

Tickets to see both stars are here: https://nptheatre.org/footloosetickets/