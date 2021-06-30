BWW Exclusive: Kristin's Korner with the Teen Stars of NPT's FOOTLOOSE

In Kristin's Korner, join Kristin Huffman (Broadway: "Company" as Sarah- flute, sax and piccolo) as she interviews directors, teachers, real estate agents, casting directors, producers, tax consultants, lawyers, actors, and more professionals who will discuss changes and challenges in the entertainment business.

"I wanted to address all the things I wish I had known about transitioning into the real world before I stepped out of my own little "korner" says Huffman, "and since I am also a teacher, I thought an educational and fun interview series would help other folks who might be thinking about this career."

On this edition of Kristin's Korner, Kristin Huffman (Artistic Director of New Paradigm Theatre) interviews the up-and-coming stars who will be playing the leads in NPT's August production of Footloose LIVE! The cast includes: Megan Hasse as Ariel, Ramone Nelson as Ren, Lance Jewett as Chuck, Raul Calderon as Willard, and Erika Spondike as Rusty.

Footloose will be performed at Black Rock Church's theatre in Fairfield CT. on August 20 and 21st. Emmy and Grammy winner, Paul Bogaev is starring as "Reverend Shaw Moore". www.nptheatre.org for more information and https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/53896 for tickets.