BUTCH CASSIDY AND THE SUNDANCE KID Will Be Screened at the Warner

It's Not Just a Movie...It's a Movie at the Warner! In honor of the Torrington High School Class of 1969, the Warner Theatre invites you to watch the 1969 film BUTCH CASSIDY AND THE SUNDANCE KID on the big screen Friday, August 9 at 8 pm, sponsored by Elevator Service Company. All tickets are $5!

One of the most popular screen westerns ever made, this Academy Award winning classic blends adventure, romance and comedy to tell the true story of the West's most likeable outlaws. No one is quicker than Butch Cassidy (Paul Newman) when it comes to get rich quick schemes, and his sidekick Sundance (Robert Redford) is a wizard with a gun. When these two bungling bank and train robbers tire of running from the law, they set out for Bolivia with Sundance's girlfriend (Katharine Ross). Though they can barely speak enough Spanish to communicate 'This is a stick-up', that's only a minor detail to the two nicest "bad-guys" who ever rode the West.

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You