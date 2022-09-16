BIG FISH & GOOD WILL HUNTING to be Shown at Nancy Marine Studio Theatre This Month

Movies @ the Warner will present BIG FISH, 9/22 at 7 pm. The following week, the Warner will show GOOD WILL HUNTING, 9/29 at 7 pm. Fall Films are presented by Movies @ the Warner and sponsored by Elevator Service Company.

ABOUT BIG FISH:

BIG FISH dir. Tim Burton, 2003. Cast: Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney, Helena Bonham Carter, Billy Crudup, Danny DeVito, Matthew McGrory, Jessica Lange, Alison Lohman, Robert Guillaume, Marion Cotillard, Steve Buscemi.

Fantasy, comedy, drama, romance - Big Fish has it all with the dark essence of Tim Burton's signature style. Edward Bloom (Ewan McGregor/Albert Finney) encounters a variety of quirky characters throughout his life and, while on his deathbed, recounts his most impactful life stories to his son Will (Billy Crudup) and daughter-in-law Josephine (Marion Cotillard). Will is ever skeptical of his father's tales and tries to determine the truth beneath them. As Edward tells Will his life story, flashbacks of young Edward show his experiences with love at first sight, earning the key to a city, the neighborhood witch who tells him how and when he will die, and other seemingly exaggerated tall tales.

ABOUT GOOD WILL HUNTING:

GOOD WILL HUNTING dir. Gus Van Sant, 1997. Cast: Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Minnie Driver.

A true motion picture phenomenon, this triumphant story was nominated for nine 1997 Academy Awards - winning Oscars for Robin Williams and the writing team of Matt Damon & Bed Affleck. The most brilliant mind at America's top university isn't a student... he's the kid who cleans the floors! Will Hunting (Matt Damon) is a headstrong, working-class genius who's failing the lessons of life. After one too many run-ins with the law, Will's last chance is a psychology professor (Robin Williams), who might be the only man who can reach him. With an acclaimed Academy Award-nominated Supporting Actress performance from Minnie Driver and featuring Ben Affleck - you'll find Good Will Hunting a powerful and unforgettable movie experience!

Tickets are $7 per person. For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.