Auditions Now Open For EAST/WESTPLAYFEST 2024

Milford Arts Council (MAC) and Eastbound Theatre has announce auditions for the East/West PlayFest 2024, a festival of short original plays, June 9 at Westport Community Theatre, 110 Myrtle Avenue in Westport and June 10 at the Margaret Egan Center, 35 Matthews Street in Milford in Room 159. Auditions begin at 7 pm at each location.

Co-produced by Eastbound Theatre in Milford and Westport Community Theatre, the festival of six original works will be presented with two matinee performances beginning on July 13at the Milford Historical Society and repeated the following weekend with two evening shows at Westport Community Theatre.

The selections chosen from more than 600 submissions to this year's festival are: “Amnesty Week” by Loretta Bolger Wish of Manasquan, NJ; “Children's Children” by Kimberly H. Hill of Fairfield, CT; “Dogs and Nuts” by Romney Humphrey of Seattle, WA; “Sense of Direction” by Seth Freeman of Pacific Palisades, CA; “Ten Minutes ‘Til Christmas” by Brian Vinero of St. Paul, MN and “Three Tries” by Kelly Burr of Oxford, CT.

Actors will be reading from the scripts which have male and female roles for actors from their 20's through their 80's. Resume and headshots are preferred but not required.

For more information about the East/WestFest 2024, contact the Milford Arts Council/Eastbound Theatre at 203-878-6647 or visit: milfordarts.org/east-west-playfest-2024.

