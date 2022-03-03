Ari Shapiro and Alan Cumming to Appear at The Ridgefield Playhouse

They may be from different parts of the entertainment world, but together they are wowing audiences across the country with their evenings of spirited tunes and tall tales! Tony Award-winning actor and singer Alan Cumming along with NPR's "All Things Considered" host Ari Shapiro bring Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 8pm, part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series.

This wildly entertaining cabaret-style show proves that unlikely collaborations can yield some of the most memorable and meaningful results. Come prepared to laugh, think and revel in the unexpected with this "ever-changing" show.

Ari Shapiro can be heard daily on media sponsor WSHU Public Radio. For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($90) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.

Alan Cumming has received over forty awards for his humanitarianism and social activism, three honorary doctorates, both the Great Scot and Icon of Scotland awards from his homeland and was made an OBE (Officer of the British Empire) for his contributions to the arts and LBGT equality by the Queen, whose portrait was taken down when his was unveiled at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in 2014.

He has sung in concert halls across the globe including the Sydney Opera House, the London Palladium, the Hollywood Bowl and Carnegie Hall and Billboard said of his last concert tour Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs 'he's an icon to behold - he is unapologetically himself, and with a talent like that, he has no need to apologize."