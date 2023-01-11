Applications Now Open For the 2023 National Puppetry Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center has announced that applications are now open for the 2023 National Puppetry Conference. Submissions will be accepted until Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 11:59pm PST.

Each year, the National Puppetry Conference welcomes puppeteers to the O'Neill's seaside campus to study with renowned puppet artists, directors, writers, musicians, and more, during its two offerings: the four-day-long Pre Conference and the 10-day-long Main Conference. The 2023 Pre Conference will be held May 29-June 2, and the 2023 Main Conference will be held June 2-11.

"I am excited to be back on campus with our community of puppet artists," Artistic Director Pam Arciero said. "We have wonderful Guest Artists this year from all over the world: Italy, Canada, Germany, and the U.S. Join us for an experience you won't forget!"

Guest artists and advisors who will join participants during the 2023 Conference include: Carlo Adinolfi (Concrete Temple Theatre), Nehprii Amenii (Khunum Productions), Ronnie Burkett (Ronnie Burkett Theatre of Marionettes), Ty Defoe, Marsian De Lellis, Dr. Melissa Dunphy, Maija Garcia (Organic Magnetics), Alice Gottschalk, Liz Hara, Kurt Hunter (Kurt Hunter Marionettes), Jim Kroupa, South Miller and Jacob Brindamour (Les Sages Fous), Fabrizio Montecchi, Madeline Sayet, Richard Termine, and more. In collaboration with these experts and their fellow participants, attendees will grow their skills and develop original works of puppet theater.

"It is a privilege to bring such a diverse and innovative group of creative minds to the puppetry community here in the United States," said Associate Artistic Director Jean Marie Keevins. "There are few things more exciting than watching new voices come to the table to learn from such seasoned professionals. The results of this summer season, like all creative endeavors, are sure to be boundless. It's thrilling."

Artists interested in attending should submit an application at bit.ly/3X4PqJC. A reduced $25 fee offsets the costs associated with the administration of the application. The O'Neill is committed to continuing to reduce fees for all professional programs, with a goal of reaching $15 by 2024. If the fee is a barrier to submission, a number of fee waivers are also available on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be requested prior to beginning an application.

More information about the National Puppetry Conference and its application process is available at www.theoneill.org/pup.