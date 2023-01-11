Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Applications Now Open For the 2023 National Puppetry Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center

Submissions will be accepted until Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 11:59pm PST.

Jan. 11, 2023  
Applications Now Open For the 2023 National Puppetry Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center has announced that applications are now open for the 2023 National Puppetry Conference. Submissions will be accepted until Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 11:59pm PST.

Each year, the National Puppetry Conference welcomes puppeteers to the O'Neill's seaside campus to study with renowned puppet artists, directors, writers, musicians, and more, during its two offerings: the four-day-long Pre Conference and the 10-day-long Main Conference. The 2023 Pre Conference will be held May 29-June 2, and the 2023 Main Conference will be held June 2-11.

"I am excited to be back on campus with our community of puppet artists," Artistic Director Pam Arciero said. "We have wonderful Guest Artists this year from all over the world: Italy, Canada, Germany, and the U.S. Join us for an experience you won't forget!"

Guest artists and advisors who will join participants during the 2023 Conference include: Carlo Adinolfi (Concrete Temple Theatre), Nehprii Amenii (Khunum Productions), Ronnie Burkett (Ronnie Burkett Theatre of Marionettes), Ty Defoe, Marsian De Lellis, Dr. Melissa Dunphy, Maija Garcia (Organic Magnetics), Alice Gottschalk, Liz Hara, Kurt Hunter (Kurt Hunter Marionettes), Jim Kroupa, South Miller and Jacob Brindamour (Les Sages Fous), Fabrizio Montecchi, Madeline Sayet, Richard Termine, and more. In collaboration with these experts and their fellow participants, attendees will grow their skills and develop original works of puppet theater.

"It is a privilege to bring such a diverse and innovative group of creative minds to the puppetry community here in the United States," said Associate Artistic Director Jean Marie Keevins. "There are few things more exciting than watching new voices come to the table to learn from such seasoned professionals. The results of this summer season, like all creative endeavors, are sure to be boundless. It's thrilling."

Artists interested in attending should submit an application at bit.ly/3X4PqJC. A reduced $25 fee offsets the costs associated with the administration of the application. The O'Neill is committed to continuing to reduce fees for all professional programs, with a goal of reaching $15 by 2024. If the fee is a barrier to submission, a number of fee waivers are also available on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be requested prior to beginning an application.

More information about the National Puppetry Conference and its application process is available at www.theoneill.org/pup.



Long Wharf Theatre Heads to Hamden With LIVE FROM THE EDGE Photo
Long Wharf Theatre Heads to Hamden With LIVE FROM THE EDGE
Long Wharf Theatre's season continues with Live From The Edge, which plays at the Space Ballroom in Hamden, CT this spring.
Review: THE UGLY DUCKLING at Downtown Cabaret Theatre Photo
Review: THE UGLY DUCKLING at Downtown Cabaret Theatre
This comedic musical stage adaptation of a classic children’s story has been brilliantly written and directed by Andrea Pane, who also performs in it, showing that in addition to his already well established versatile first-rate acting, he is also phenomenally gifted as a playwright and as a director.
Capital Classics Announces Full Cast, Creative And Conversation Leaders For WATER BY THE S Photo
Capital Classics Announces Full Cast, Creative And Conversation Leaders For WATER BY THE SPOONFUL
Capital Classics Theatre Company has announced the complete casting, creative team and conversation leaders for its upcoming Contemporary Classics Conversations production of Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegría Hudes.
National Theatre in HDs MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to the Big Screen of The Ridgefield P Photo
National Theatre in HD's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to the Big Screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 13
World-class theatre is available to view and enjoy on the big screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse!

More Hot Stories For You


Long Wharf Theatre Heads to Hamden With LIVE FROM THE EDGELong Wharf Theatre Heads to Hamden With LIVE FROM THE EDGE
January 10, 2023

Long Wharf Theatre's season continues with Live From The Edge, which plays at the Space Ballroom in Hamden, CT this spring.
Capital Classics Announces Full Cast, Creative And Conversation Leaders For WATER BY THE SPOONFULCapital Classics Announces Full Cast, Creative And Conversation Leaders For WATER BY THE SPOONFUL
January 6, 2023

Capital Classics Theatre Company has announced the complete casting, creative team and conversation leaders for its upcoming Contemporary Classics Conversations production of Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegría Hudes.
National Theatre in HD's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to the Big Screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 13National Theatre in HD's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to the Big Screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 13
January 5, 2023

World-class theatre is available to view and enjoy on the big screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse!
3-Show Subscriptions On Sale Now For Playhouse On Park's Remaining 2023 Main Stage Shows3-Show Subscriptions On Sale Now For Playhouse On Park's Remaining 2023 Main Stage Shows
January 5, 2023

There are three Main Stage shows remaining in Playhouse on Park's 14th Season, and subscribers save 20% off individual ticket prices. Subscribe now to see Paula Vogel's INDECENT, the world premiere of WEBSTER'S BITCH by Jaqueline Bircher, and BANDSTAND with music by Richard Oberacker, and book & lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker.
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Announced At Little Theatre of ManchesterTHE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Announced At Little Theatre of Manchester
January 5, 2023

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME a play by Simon Stephens and based on the novel by Mark Haddon  has been announced at Little Theatre of Manchester, March 31- April 16, 2023. Directed by Joe Keach-Longo
share