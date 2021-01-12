Andrea Blesso Announced As New Executive Director Of Sonia Plumb Dance Company

Sonia Plumb Dance Company has named Andrea Blesso as its new Executive Director. The selection was made after a robust, year-long search.

For the past twelve years, Blesso has been producing, curating, and leading dance programs and events at Boston Center for the Arts (BCA). In addition to her work at BCA, Blesso has deep experience with outreach, fundraising, marketing, program and venue management, and strategic planning for arts-based community organizations.

Amongst other work, she has held Board positions at various New England based dance organizations, performed with multiple touring companies across the US, and served as a consultant for Massachusetts-based arts organizations around artistic, venue rental, and fundraising efforts.

"Andrea comes with an extensive background in dance performing, touring and programming both as Director of Dance at Boston Center for the Arts and her own personal work. After a long search, we feel like we've found the right fit!" says Artistic Director Sonia Plumb. "The dance world and particularly modern/contemporary dance requires a unique set of criteria and knowledge. Myself and the Board of Directors agrees Ms. Blesso has what is needed to propel the organization forward."

In her new role as Executive Director, Ms. Blesso will work directly with the Board of Directors, staff, dancers, collaborators, community partners and all stakeholders to continue to amplify the impact of modern dance in the Connecticut and New England area. Blesso will be instrumental in the launch of the Sonia Plumb School of Dance, increasing awareness of current programs, building audiences and volunteers, transforming and expanding digital transformation/bases, and safely ushering the company through the pandemic. She will continue to maintain the operational strength of the organization to ensure support of the company's artistic programming.

Building momentum in 2021, the company will be hosting a series of events around SPDC's newest production, Penelope's Odyssey, including VIP sneak peeks of the work February 12, 2021 at Hartford Stage and the online premiere on February 20, 2021.

"I am thrilled to be leading Sonia Plumb Dance Company and working hand in hand with Sonia to move us into these next layers of growth!" says Ms. Blesso.

Blesso started her position on December 21, 2020 and will be weaving multiple roles together within New England arts organizations to bring a holistic vision to SPDC.