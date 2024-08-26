AMERICA'S NEXT PODCAST STAR Contest Comes To Greenwich This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Think you have what it takes to be the next Joe Rogan? Have a show idea to rival Call Her Daddy? PodPopuli, the full-service retail podcast experience located in Greenwich CT, will hostd the search for America's Next Podcast Star on September 25th and 26th.

Featuring 24 local personalities who will compete over 2 days, the contestants will vie for the title in this unique showcase of their voice, talent, and charisma.

"A great podcast can be discovered when passion and curiosity come together" says Brian Howie, PodPopuli Founder. "We are incredibly excited to be bringing together these dynamic aspiring podcasters, we can't wait to share some of this amazing local talent with the world."

The competition will be held in PodPopuli's studio located at 12 W Putnam Avenue in the heart of Downtown Greenwich, and will be streamed live via the PodPopuli Facebook page.

The winner will receive a year's worth of production services, courtesy of PodPopuli, and their show will be available on all major podcasting platforms, including Spotify, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, and Audible.

