AMERICAN SON Opens TheaterWorks 34th Season

TheaterWorks Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero announced today the cast and creative team for AMERICAN SON, the first play of the theater's 34th season. The cast includes Ami Brabson, J Anthony Crane, John Ford Dunker and Michael Genet all making their TheaterWorks debut. AMERICAN SON is the first play to open in the theater's newly renovated space and runs October 18 through November 23, 2019. Press Night is Thursday October 24th at 7:30.

Rob said "It was important to me to open the season with a strong piece. This story speaks so vividly to the shape of our world today. It will challenge and provoke our audience - and I hope, create an important and engaging dialogue with our community. It challenges our humanity and understanding of America as we know it today."

Winner of the prestigious Laurents/Hatcher Award, AMERICAN SON opened the 2018-19 Broadway season with a jolt of electricity. This explosive drama examines our nation's racial divide through the eyes of an estranged, interracial couple who rush to the police station when their son's car has been pulled over. Over the course of an evening, the couple's disparate backgrounds collide in this gripping tale about who we are as a nation.





