Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ALL THINGS EQUAL Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse Next Month

The performance is on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8pm as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series.

Feb. 02, 2023  

ALL THINGS EQUAL Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse Next Month

This March, bring your scrunchies, your hankies, your humor and your heart to The Ridgefield Playhouse to learn all about "RBG"- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. All Things Equal - The Life & Trials Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a brand new play from Tony Award Winning playwright Rupert Holmes (The Mystery of Edwin Drood), starring Michelle Azar as RGB.

Over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, the play presents an intimate portrayal of a true American original. It will make its only Connecticut stop on its national tour at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8pm as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series.

Supreme Court Justice "RBG" welcomes a friend of the family to her cozy chambers to convey a sense of her life and its many trials: losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn high school, being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer, fighting for women's rights in the 1970s before condescending all-male courts, and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court. An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice emerges, an RBG who is not only "notorious" but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world. Don't miss this entertaining and uplifting event when it makes its stop in Ridgefield! Make it a great night out with dinner and a show by visiting Eddie's Pizza & Pasta (24 Prospect Street, Ridgefield) the night of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when tickets are presented!

Award-winning playwright-composer-lyricist-orchestrator-conducter-novelist-singer-songwriter Rupert Holmes is the first person in theatrical history to singly win Tony awards for Best Book, Music & Lyrics. The life of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is chronicled his new play All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. "In creating this play about her richly-lived life and hard-fought struggles, I came to ever more deeply marvel at her strength, tenacity, sly wit, and compassion," says Holmes. "Our play also reveals the love song that ran through her remarkable life and shares the music that was her giddy delight. All Things Equal offers each theatregoer the chance to better know this woman, her yearning for equality, and her love for this nation's precious institutions."

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($45-55), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.




The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Presents THE BAFFO BOX SHOW By Modern Times T Photo
The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Presents THE BAFFO BOX SHOW By Modern Times Theater This Month
As part of its 2023 Spring Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present The Baffo Box Show by the Vermont-based Modern Times Theater on Feb. 25, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.
Playhouse On Park Is Now Accepting Submissions For Playwrights On Park New Works Series Photo
Playhouse On Park Is Now Accepting Submissions For Playwrights On Park New Works Series
Playwrights on Park is an exciting artistic endeavor for Playhouse on Park. Their mission is to develop and produce original plays, to foster emerging and established playwrights, and to become a leader in new play development.
Pantochino Announces Summer Theatre Programs For Kids and Teens Photo
Pantochino Announces Summer Theatre Programs For Kids and Teens
Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s professional non-profit theatre for family audiences has announced registration and the roster for Summer Theatre Camps at Milford Arts Council and its exciting Summer Teen Theatre production.
SHOW YOUR LOVE Campaign Comes to Playhouse On Park This February Photo
SHOW YOUR LOVE Campaign Comes to Playhouse On Park This February
This year marks Playhouse on Park's 8th annual SHOW YOUR LOVE campaign. As we emerge from the pandemic, it is more important now than ever before to keep the arts alive! You can make an impact by donating to Playhouse on Park throughout the month of February. 

More Hot Stories For You


Playhouse On Park Is Now Accepting Submissions For Playwrights On Park New Works SeriesPlayhouse On Park Is Now Accepting Submissions For Playwrights On Park New Works Series
February 1, 2023

Playwrights on Park is an exciting artistic endeavor for Playhouse on Park. Their mission is to develop and produce original plays, to foster emerging and established playwrights, and to become a leader in new play development.
Pantochino Announces Summer Theatre Programs For Kids and TeensPantochino Announces Summer Theatre Programs For Kids and Teens
February 1, 2023

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s professional non-profit theatre for family audiences has announced registration and the roster for Summer Theatre Camps at Milford Arts Council and its exciting Summer Teen Theatre production.
SHOW YOUR LOVE Campaign Comes to Playhouse On Park This FebruarySHOW YOUR LOVE Campaign Comes to Playhouse On Park This February
February 1, 2023

This year marks Playhouse on Park's 8th annual SHOW YOUR LOVE campaign. As we emerge from the pandemic, it is more important now than ever before to keep the arts alive! You can make an impact by donating to Playhouse on Park throughout the month of February. 
Eastbound Theatre, A Division of The Milford Arts Council, Presents ALBUMEastbound Theatre, A Division of The Milford Arts Council, Presents ALBUM
February 1, 2023

Eastbound Theatre, a division of the Milford Arts Council,  will present the winter show of its 29th season, the witty and heartwarming Album by David Rimmer, directed by Richard Mancini.
Playhouse on Park Will Host Young Professionals Night in Conjunction With INDECENT by Paula VogelPlayhouse on Park Will Host Young Professionals Night in Conjunction With INDECENT by Paula Vogel
January 31, 2023

Join other Young Professionals (ages 21-35) on Wednesday, February 8th for Playhouse on Park’s production of INDECENT by Paula Vogel. Pre-show reception begins at 6pm, and the show will be at 7:30pm. The reception includes complimentary wine and cheese. Tickets are $25, all seats reserved.
share