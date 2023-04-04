ACT Of Connecticut Presents THE SECRET GARDEN

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut has announced the cast for the final production of their 2022-2023 season - THE SECRET GARDEN. The show promises to be the perfect spring musical and will close out the theater's fifth season. Directed by ACT of CT's Grammy nominated Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine, THE SECRET GARDEN will feature new scenic technology never seen before on the ACT of CT stage.

This enchanting Tony Award-winning musical possesses one of the most glorious scores ever to hit Broadway and tells the story of eleven-year-old Mary Lennox, orphaned in India, and her return to Yorkshire to live with her reclusive uncle Archibald and his son Colin. The estate's many wonders, including a magic garden, guides Mary through her new life.

ACT of CT's Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine says, "THE SECRET GARDEN is a magical story, and an even more magical musical. Simply put, the show's score is one of the best. Using state-of-the-art scenic technology, I can't wait to transport our audiences to early twentieth century England. It is going to be a stunning production and unlike any other show we have produced at ACT of CT. I am also absolutely thrilled that our Resident Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri, will be music directing and conducting our production."

ACT of CT's THE SECRET GARDEN will star Brian Golub (U.S. tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and SCHOOL OF ROCK) as Archibald Craven, Katie Diamond (Broadway's THE PIRATE QUEEN and JERSEY BOYS) as Lily Craven, Matt Faucher (Broadway's BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL) as Dr. Neville Craven, Laura Woyasz (Broadway's WICKED) as Martha, Juliet Lambert Pratt (Broadway's LES MISERABLES) as Rose, DJ Plunkett (U.S. tour of WICKED) as Dickon, and Charlotte Ewing as Mary Lennox. The show will feature John Baker as Ben, Jasper Burger and George Aronow as Colin, Jorie Janeway as Mrs. Medlock, and Joseph C. Townsend as Fakir. The cast also includes Evan Bertram, Carson Collins, Katie Dixon, Ruthy Froch, Val Moranto, Constantine Pappas, Isaac Ryckeghem, Drew Seigla, Morgan Billings Smith, and Brian C. Veith.

THE SECRET GARDEN has book and lyrics by Marsha Norman, music by Lucy Simon, and is based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. The production will be directed by Daniel C. Levine, with music supervision and direction by ACT of CT's Grammy nominated Bryan Perri. The show's choreography will be by Nathan Peck, scenic design by David Goldstein, costume design by Leslie Bernstein, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, video design by Camilla Tassi, sound design by Alex Berg and Don Hanna, and wig design by Kurt Alger. Niro Feliciano is the production's cultural advisor and Monica Kapoor provides Indian movement consultation.

THE SECRET GARDEN is a family friendly, yet sophisticated production and will run from Thursday, May 18, 2023 through Sunday, June 11, 2023, with a special opening night performance and pre-show reception on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8pm. Performances are: Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm; with additional performances on Sunday, May 28 at 7pm and Thursday, June 8 at 2pm. ACT of CT's special Sensory Friendly performance of the show will take place on Sunday, May 28 at 2pm (please call or email the box office for more details about this special performance which is not on sale to the general public).

To purchase tickets for all performances please visit actofct.org or call the box office at (475) 215-5497. Senior, Student and Group pricing is available. For more information about ACT of CT, ticket sales, spring and summer education programs, sponsor/donor opportunities, ACT of CT's Audience Access program, and other theatre-related news and announcements, visit actofct.org