A New Reading Series Begins On Monday Night At MTC

Music Theatre of Connecticut award-winning theatre company begins a brand new reading series entitled, New Voices. Featuring five new plays by contemporary playwrights, this series will begin on October 11th at 7pm with the play i by Jeff Talbott. All following plays will also occur on select Monday nights at 7pm.

i is about Sarah, who is having a rough time, but she's trying to shake it. Things start looking up when she meets a nice guy named Jake, and together they hope to find some of that happiness we've heard so much about. Part Twilight Zone and part love story, i is a gentle, unsettling and mysterious new play set in the near future about the threads that tie us and the confounding allure of "what if?"

Playwright Jeff Talbott's plays include The Submission (Laurents/Hatcher Award, Outer Critics Circle John Gassner Award for Outstanding New American Play), i, Civics and Humanities for Non-Majors and the upcoming The Messenger (world premiere - January 2022 at Pioneer Theatre Company in Salt Lake City. He writes musicals with Will Van Dyke; they have been finalists for the Fred Ebb Award, among many other honors. They've also released three EPs - A View of the River, The Mayor and Forks Don't Break. For full information about Jeff, visit www.jefftalbott.com.

The reading will be directed by Jeff Gurner (B'way- The Lion King, Off B'way- Five Course Love) and feature four all-star actors including Jacob Heimer (B'way- Beautiful, Off B'way- Soul Doctor), Ebbe Bassey (Film- Ties That Bind (Nominated for Africa Movie Academy Award), Atlantic Theatre Company- Homecoming Queen), Cynthia Hannah (MTC- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Won BroadwayWorld Award for Best Play), TV- All My Children), and Elissa DeMaria (MTC- Jekyll & Hyde, Pittsburgh CLO- Marvelous Wonderettes).

MTC has implemented strict health & safety protocols to assure the safety of the audience, staff, and actors. All guests will need to be fully vaccinated in order to enter MTC and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre. Masks will also be required by all staff and audience members as well. For up-to-date information on MTC's health & safety protocols you can go here: https://www.musictheatreofct.com/reopeningprotocols.

Following i, New Voices will continue on November 15th with Oregon by Laura Darrell, January 10th with Mulatto Boy by Kevin Renn, February 21st with Hollywood, Nebraska by Kenneth Jones, and on a currently undecided date with Dirty Book by Joe Landry.

Ticket prices for all readings are $20 and can be purchased online (http://www.musictheatreofct.com/newvoices) or over the phone (203-454-3883). MTC is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.