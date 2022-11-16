A CHRISTMAS STORY Comes to Contemporary Theater Company

With the holidays right around the corner, The Contemporary Theater Company is bringing an annual family tradition to the stage with A Christmas Story. The show runs from November 25 through December 23.

The show is adapted by Philip Grecian, based on the 1983 film of the same name written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown, and Bob Clark. Ralphie is a kid on a mission, hoping for a B.B. gun to be sitting under the tree come Christmas morning. Narrated by grown up Ralph looking back on his childhood, it is a funny and heartwarming show that is perfect for the whole family.

The show stars parent-child duo John Philip Daly-House as Ralphie and MJ Daly, last seen on the Contemporary Theater Company stage as Prospero in The Tempest in 2021, as Ralphie's Mother.

"I have been really happy working with our big multi-generational cast on A Christmas Story," says director Matt Fraza. "Newcomer John Philip Daly-House has been amazing all of us with his swift learning of Ralphie, and CTC veteran Ron Giles is going to really impress theatergoers with his beautifully voiced and honestly acted portrayal of Ralph Parker."

This is not the first adaptation of a movie to find its way onto the Contemporary Theater Company stage. Earlier this year, the company produced The Neverending Story, which garnered positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

"With a sequel to the original movie about to come out, this show is a great chance to experience the story that so many love in a new way," says General Manager Maggie Cady.

The cast includes a lot of local children as Ralphie's classmates and family. The theater often includes children in their holiday show casts and has educational programs like classes and summer camps to give opportunities for the next generation to experience theater.

"Both youth casts are bringing something different and personal to their various roles, such that many might want to attend twice, just as so many watch the film several times each season," says Fraza.

A Christmas Story will run from November 25 through December 23 with evening performances and Sunday matinees. Details on dates and tickets for A Christmas Story are available on the Contemporary Theater Company's website at contemporarytheatercompany.com.