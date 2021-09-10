2ND ACT SERIES Returns to Palace Theater Waterbury

What do an actress, priest, author, spiritual seeker and others share in common? Find out when the Palace Theater's fourth season of its popular 2ND ACT series resumes on October 13 with a return engagement by the popular Father Jim Sullivan, the charismatic priest from the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Waterbury.

Father Jim Sullivan Wednesday, October 13 at 7pm. Back by popular demand Father Sullivan's message of how he went from carpenter to priest was so genuine and joy-filled they asked him to kick-off our 2021 2ND ACT series so more could hear his message of hope!

Tanya Detrik performs Saturday November 13 at 3pm. For those who've heard author and speaker Tanya Detrik's 2ND ACT story two years ago, you'll know why she was invited back. Her presentation about the shock of suddenly becoming a widow on New Years' Eve was so authentic and moving. But life marches on and you'll want to hear how she's continued to evolve since then in her second 2ND ACT!

Mary Donnarumma Sharnick Wednesday December 15 at 3pm. After a satisfying career as a full-time educator teaching students the fine points of writing, Mary Donnarumma Sharnick has flipped the teaching/writing ratio for her "second act." She is presently researching the fourth novel of her prize-winning Orla Paints Quartet and editing the libretto for The Thirst of Venezia, the opera-in-progress based on her first novel, Thirst. Mary is an associate faculty member at Post University in Waterbury.

Dorothy Lyman Wednesday January 12 3pm.Emmy award winning actress Dorothy Lyman talks about aging out of Hollywood and starting a new career in Connecticut as a playwright. What's that saying about old dogs and new tricks? Well, Lyman is proof that they can still learn a few after 70!

John Scully Wednesday February 23 3pm. John will explain how an Alzheimer's diagnosis of his mother took him from a fast-paced, high powered advertising career to sitting at the bedside of dying people. What signs were laid out before him? And what did it take to answer the call to his 2ND ACT?

Stephen Drew Wednesday March 23 at 7pm. From the seeds of loss and grief come a whole new experience of the world. Join in an uplifting tale of resurrection and grace imparted along the Camino de Santiago, walking the ancient road from the French Pyrenees to the Atlantic coast of Spain. Share in a calling answered.

MaryLou Piland Wednesday April 13 7pm. Not many people can tell their story to such acclaim that they get invited to be a presenter for the MOTH, have a play written about it, and now have a movie deal in the works! And that is just how the beginning of Mary Lou Piland's 2ND ACT story begins! Come meet the effervescent author of For the Love of Spumoni (with12 million FB Fans & counting!) and hear her tell her own story firsthand with a brand new epilogue

Stefan Rybak Wednesday May 11 at 7pm. Stefan Rybak was born and raised in Waterbury. He attended Holy Cross High School with the intention of playing on the school's vaunted basketball team of the early 1970's. But after getting cut, Stefan was lost. He lacked direction until, on a lark, he took an elective course about Mass Media. His teacher, a Brother of Holy Cross, noticed Stefan's gift of gab and easygoing, uplifting style, and directed him toward broadcasting. This seemingly random assignment has lead to a successful career that has lasted over 40 years, with awards, accolades, interactions with many famous singers, and success as a published book author.

Sheree Marcucci, Tuesday June 7 at 7pm. "It's not where you start it's where you finish", is part of the lyric from a song in the 1970's Broadway show Seesaw. It could also aptly describe the philosophy behind the presentation by Sheree Marcucci, the creator of the 2ND ACT series. During the forced Covid 19 isolation she realized her own 2ND ACT had begun when she accepted the position of Marketing & Public Relations Officer at the Palace Theater. The ensuing years allowed her to have some hilarious and unique experiences and encounters to share as a result, along with some pearls of wisdom to dispense about life in your second act!

2ND ACT is a life stories series featuring ordinary people sharing the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives! Inspirational, insIghtful and humorous, these after-50 life stories will ignite your own imagination to join the growing community of 2ND ACTers!

Tickets are $20 and on sale now for all presentations in the series. Th series can be purchased in its entirety or individually online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office.