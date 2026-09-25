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Wright State Theatre Will Present THE CRUCIBLE

The play will run September 25 – October 4.

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Wright State Theatre Will Present THE CRUCIBLE

Wright State Theatre will present Arthur Miller's American Classic, THE CRUCIBLE, opening on September 25th. Arthur Miller's classic play, THE CRUCIBLE will fill the main stage opener spot in the 2026-2027 season. This classic drama explores hysteria, accusation, and the cost of truth in a community gripped by fear. The Los Angeles times got it right when it posted: "Shattering...both massive and humane, as much a chiseled monument as a gut-bucket suspense story."

Directed by Professor and Artistic Director, Marya Spring Cordes (last season's director for Only in New York) shared about the production, “ There is a reason that Miller's THE CRUCIBLE is the most produced American play. Its themes become relevant in our society one way or the other in cycles. It is appearing on many theatres programming right now reflecting that reality.”

This production of THE CRUCIBLE features scenic design by senior scenic design and technical direction student Maggie Slauenwhite, costume design by guest Costume Designer Jessica Arthur, lighting design by senior lighting design student Levi Fravel, and sound design by resident sound designer James Dunlap.

THE CRUCIBLE runs September 25 – October 4; 7 performances: Sept. 25 (8 pm), Sept. 26 (8 pm), Sept 27 (2pm), Oct. 2 (8 pm), Oct. 3 (2 pm and 8 pm) , Oct. 4 (2 pm) FESTIVAL PLAYHOUSE in Wright State University's Creative Arts Center.

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