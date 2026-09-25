Wright State Theatre Will Present THE CRUCIBLE

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Wright State Theatre will present Arthur Miller's American Classic, THE CRUCIBLE, opening on September 25th. Arthur Miller's classic play, THE CRUCIBLE will fill the main stage opener spot in the 2026-2027 season. This classic drama explores hysteria, accusation, and the cost of truth in a community gripped by fear. The Los Angeles times got it right when it posted: "Shattering...both massive and humane, as much a chiseled monument as a gut-bucket suspense story."

Directed by Professor and Artistic Director, Marya Spring Cordes (last season's director for Only in New York) shared about the production, “ There is a reason that Miller's THE CRUCIBLE is the most produced American play. Its themes become relevant in our society one way or the other in cycles. It is appearing on many theatres programming right now reflecting that reality.”

This production of THE CRUCIBLE features scenic design by senior scenic design and technical direction student Maggie Slauenwhite, costume design by guest Costume Designer Jessica Arthur, lighting design by senior lighting design student Levi Fravel, and sound design by resident sound designer James Dunlap.

THE CRUCIBLE runs September 25 – October 4; 7 performances: Sept. 25 (8 pm), Sept. 26 (8 pm), Sept 27 (2pm), Oct. 2 (8 pm), Oct. 3 (2 pm and 8 pm) , Oct. 4 (2 pm) FESTIVAL PLAYHOUSE in Wright State University's Creative Arts Center.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 07 Hrs 07 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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