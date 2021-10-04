Verb Ballets Continues Its Fierce Collaboration With Rock Maestro Neil Zaza

Rock maestro Neil Zaza presents One Dark Night... A Rock Symphony of the Macabre on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 8:00pm at the Akron Civic Theatre.

The production is a reimagining of all things dark and evil from some of the world's greatest composers through the guitar of rock maestro Neil Zaza. Verb Ballets will make a guest appearance on the program in this fierce collaboration featuring the technical fury of dance paired with raging rock music. Choreographer Antonio Morillo will conjure the supernatural, leading the dancers on a journey through the eerie and macabre during the performance. Never has Halloween and the season of the spooky come to life like this on stage!



Neil Zaza presents One Dark Night... A Rock Symphony of the Macabre with guest appearances by Verb Ballets on October 29, 2021 at 8:00pm at the Akron Civic Theatre. Single tickets are $25-35 and $75 VIP tickets are also available. All guests are required to wear masks in the theatre- regardless of vaccination status. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Akron Civic Box Office at 330-253-2488 or online at akroncivic.com. The Akron Civic Theatre is located at 182 South Main Street Akron, Ohio 44308.