Theatre at Marietta College Presents THE LARAMIE PROJECT

Theatre at Marietta College has announced its upcoming production of The Laramie Project.

THE LARAMIE PROJECT is the true story of a NY theatre company that traveled to Laramie, WY to interview its residents and tell the story of Matthew Shepard. Shepard, a young gay man, was severely beaten outside Laramie. In the aftermath, Moisés Kaufman and Tectonic Theater Project members conducted over 200 interviews with people of Laramie, some directly connected to the case and others citizens of the town.

From these interviews and their own experiences in Laramie, Kaufman and Tectonic Theatre members created THE LARAMIE PROJECT, a theatrical experience exploring the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable.

THE LARAMIE PROJECT contains adult language, homophobia, and graphic descriptions of violence. Marietta College students and employees can view the show through Panopto on the performance dates.

Performances run February 12-20, 2021.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/46120.