Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre at Marietta College Presents THE LARAMIE PROJECT

Performances run February 12-20, 2021.

Feb. 9, 2021  
Theatre at Marietta College Presents THE LARAMIE PROJECT

Theatre at Marietta College has announced its upcoming production of The Laramie Project.

THE LARAMIE PROJECT is the true story of a NY theatre company that traveled to Laramie, WY to interview its residents and tell the story of Matthew Shepard. Shepard, a young gay man, was severely beaten outside Laramie. In the aftermath, Moisés Kaufman and Tectonic Theater Project members conducted over 200 interviews with people of Laramie, some directly connected to the case and others citizens of the town.

From these interviews and their own experiences in Laramie, Kaufman and Tectonic Theatre members created THE LARAMIE PROJECT, a theatrical experience exploring the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable.

THE LARAMIE PROJECT contains adult language, homophobia, and graphic descriptions of violence. Marietta College students and employees can view the show through Panopto on the performance dates.

Performances run February 12-20, 2021.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/46120.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes
Dee Roscioli
Dee Roscioli
Nikki Snelson
Nikki Snelson

Related Articles View More Columbus Stories   Shows
HAMILTON, HADESTOWN, and More Announced for Broadway in Columbus 2021-22 Season Photo

HAMILTON, HADESTOWN, and More Announced for Broadway in Columbus 2021-22 Season

Lincoln Announces Winter 2021 Schedule Photo

Lincoln Announces Winter 2021 Schedule

Photo Coverage: First look at Curtain Players REST ASSURED Photo

Photo Coverage: First look at Curtain Players' REST ASSURED

The Columbus Symphony Offers Romantic Date Night with Valentines Concert Featuring Jessica Photo

The Columbus Symphony Offers Romantic Date Night with Valentine's Concert Featuring Jessica Hendy and Scott Coulter


More Hot Stories For You

  • Staatsoper Unter den Linden Presents Digital Production of JENUFA
  • Dutch National Opera Online Presents Rossini's Petite MESSE SOLENNELLE
  • Berlin State Ballet's First Black Dancer Fights Back Against the Company's Alleged Racism
  • Semperoper Dresden Cancels All Scheduled Performances for 2020/21 Season