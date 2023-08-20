The Second City to Return to Columbus in November

The Second City, Chicago's legendary sketch and improv comedy theater will return to Columbus for a show at the Davidson Theatre on Friday, November 17, at 8 pm. This is a must-see night of comedy featuring some of Chicago's brightest comedy stars.

Tickets start at $32 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or Click Here, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

The Second City's Comedian Rhapsody is a brand-new revue featuring the best sketch comedy and songs from their history, their newest classics and, of course, their trademark improvisation.

The Second City celebrates over 60 years of cutting-edge satirical revues and continues to deliver the leading voices in comedy while touring the globe. The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improv and comedy. Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad for many of the funniest names on the planet, including John Belushi, John Candy, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Chris Farley, Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key, Eugene Levy, Tim Meadows, Bill Murray, Mike Myers, Suzy Nakamura, Catherine O'Hara, Amy Poehler, Gilda Radner, Sam Richardson, Joan Rivers, Amber Ruffin, Jason Sudeikis, and Steven Yeun, among many more.

The Second City: Comedian Rhapsody

Friday, November 17

Davidson Theatre

$32-$42

