The Second City to Return to Columbus in November

The performance will take place at Davidson Theatre on Friday, November 17, at 8 pm

By: Aug. 20, 2023

The Second City, Chicago's legendary sketch and improv comedy theater will return to Columbus for a show at the Davidson Theatre on Friday, November 17, at 8 pm. This is a must-see night of comedy featuring some of Chicago's brightest comedy stars.

Tickets start at $32 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or Click Here, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

The Second City's Comedian Rhapsody is a brand-new revue featuring the best sketch comedy and songs from their history, their newest classics and, of course, their trademark improvisation.

The Second City celebrates over 60 years of cutting-edge satirical revues and continues to deliver the leading voices in comedy while touring the globe. The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improv and comedy. Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad for many of the funniest names on the planet, including John BelushiJohn CandySteve CarellStephen Colbert, Chris Farley, Tina FeyKeegan-Michael KeyEugene LevyTim MeadowsBill MurrayMike MyersSuzy Nakamura, Catherine O'Hara, Amy PoehlerGilda Radner, Sam Richardson, Joan RiversAmber RuffinJason Sudeikis, and Steven Yeun, among many more.

The Second City: Comedian Rhapsody

Friday, November 17

Davidson Theatre

$32-$42

Chicago's legendary sketch and improv comedy theater returns to Columbus with a brand-new show but, of course, the side-splitting sketch comedy and improv you've come to expect from The Second City. This is a must-see night of comedy featuring some of Chicago's brightest comedy stars. For tickets, visit www.capa.com or Click Here.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus' magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund CAPA's 2023-24 season with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council and The Columbus Foundation's Gladys H. Goodwin Fund, Jane H. Zimmerman Arts Fund, and W.W. Williams Family Field of Interest Fund, with the assistance of the Ingram-White Castle Foundation.




Recommended For You