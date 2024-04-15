The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio Announces Additional Title for 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio announced the fifth play to be produced during its 40th anniversary: Wife of a Salesman by acclaimed playwright, Eleanor Burgess who also wrote The Niceties. The production will run October 31 to November 17, 2024.

Wife of a Salesman will be directed by Leda Hoffmann, Artistic Director of The Contemporary, and is a riff on a classic American drama that many people read during high school. It tells the story about what would've happened if the housewife confronted the woman who was sleeping with her husband. The play's two characters are called 'the Wife' and 'the Mistress,' and it takes place in the Mistress's apartment.

“This play ignites vibrant discussions on womanhood - relationships, marriage, parenting, and happiness—topics that resonate deeply in our daily lives,” said Hoffmann. “Through Burgess' heartfelt, funny, and truthful writing, we rediscover timeless characters in a refreshing light, inviting audiences on a journey of self-reflection and revelation.”

The five-show line-up for the 2024-25 season features the four additional plays and musicals that were announced in March. The full season schedule is:

Big Fish, running September 12- 29, 2024

Wife of a Salesman, running October 31 to November 17, 2024

A Christmas Carol, running December 12 – 22, 2024

Fat Ham, running March 6-23, 2024

The Last Five Years, running April 24 – May 11, 2025

More information the entire season can be found here.

Information on the Theatre for Young Audiences production for the 2024-25 season will be announced later.

Audience members can lock in the lowest price of the season with the Classic Subscription for $179. This package includes a ticket to Big Fish, Wife of a Salesman, Fat Ham, The Last Five Years, plus A Christmas Carol at no extra cost. This offer is limited, so the public is encouraged to purchase their seats today. Additional subscription options and single tickets will go on sale later this spring.

To purchase subscriptions now, visit TheContemporaryOhio.org/season-pass, contact the CBUSArts Ticket Center at tickets@cbusarts.com or 614.469.0939.

About The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio is central Ohio's leading professional Equity theatre company, providing exceptional productions and educational programs for adults and young people, in response to our community's needs. We believe theatrical storytelling transforms people of all ages by immersing them into immediate, communal experiences. The Contemporary exists to harness the transformational power of theatre that engages with our current moment to inspire a community of empathy. For more information, visit TheContemporaryOhio.org.