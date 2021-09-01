The CAT & NAT REUNION TOUR Comes to The Davidson Theatre This Month

This is the most hilarious and highly entertaining comedy show that any woman or mom will ever experience in their lifetime, hosted by the two most honest, unfiltered, pee-your-pants funny moms on the planet. They've sold out theatres. They've performed at more than 100 venues across North America. They've brought together a community of women and moms to laugh and cry together. And now Cat and Nat are rounding up their entourage and hopping on their tour bus to reunite with fans around the country.

CAPA presents the Cat & Nat Reunion Tour at the Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center (77 S. High St.) on Thursday, September 30, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $27-$102 (VIP) and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

With seven kids between the two of them, Cat & Nat know just how lonely and isolating motherhood can be. So, they set out on a mission to bring women and moms together by hosting dinner parties and events - with wine and without babies. The events garnered huge success in Toronto and were talked about all over, leading Cat and Nat to take things to the next level and break into the online world to reach more people and connect women and moms everywhere.