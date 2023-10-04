The Avalon Theatre to Present THE GREAT KAPLAN

You will be astounded and left in a state of child-like wonder when you enter the world of The Great Kaplan.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

The Avalon Theatre to Present THE GREAT KAPLAN

The Great Kaplan: Modern-Day Vaudevillian Master

The Avalon Theatre is pleased to present The Great Kaplan, live on stage. With an infinite assortment of unique and visually stunning skills and impeccable comedic timing, Kaplan creates a world where anything is possible. The mundane becomes magical; everyday objects become vessels of mystery and mayhem. It's a hilarious ballet of chaos and calamity.

As a headliner at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, appearing on the prestigious French television show, Le Plus Grand Cabaret du Monde, or as a guest performer at the world's largest magic festival, FISM in Italy, Kaplan is undoubtedly at the top of his field.

You will be astounded and left in a state of child-like wonder when you enter the world of The Great Kaplan.

Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $8.00 for children 13 & under. To purchase tickets please visit Click Here or at our box office, open Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to 2pm.

Marysville Uptown Theatre is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that owns and operates the Avalon Theatre. It is our mission to provide Uptown Marysville with a beautifully renovated 1930's 1930s-styled cultural and performing arts venue that will entertain, educate, and enrich the lives of Union County and beyond through quality arts experiences. Learn more at our website Click Here




