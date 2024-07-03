The Avalon Theatre to Present Comedians, Movies & More in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The weather is getting hot but The Avalon Theatre is staying cool this July. The Theatre has a great line-up for the month including comedians, movies, fundraisers, and more!

Comedy performances will kick off on Thursday, July 11 at 7:00 pm with comedian Dan Brown. Dan will headline the upcoming Laugh Along Comedy Night, part of a series of hilarious comedy shows at The Avalon Theatre. Since his start in the "Ohio's Funniest Amateur Comedian" contest in Akron in 2010, Dan has become one of the most hard-working comedians in the country. Dan combines his real-life observations and experiences into an honest and insightful performance that all audiences can relate to and laugh along. Dan talks about life from the perspective of a father, family man, relations, and laughing through life as a wannabe superhero.

Also featured this month will be Marysville's own Lee Mays! Fresh off of taping his Dry Bar Comedy special , which showcases up-and-coming comics by filming a comedy special that will air on cable and streaming services. Lee takes The Avalon Stage in a triumphant return to his hometown. Dubbed "The Working Class Comedian", Lee Mays' prolific and hardworking comedy career has earned him multiple appearances on "TMZ Live." He has been featured on E! News, The Huffington Post, Yahoo, has been in an independent cult film called "Black Mamba" (IMDB credited), and has been on the LaughFest Comedy Festival.

Tickets for each of these events are only $10. For a full listing of upcoming events and activities at The Avalon Theatre, located in the Historic Uptown District of Marysville, OH, visit theavalontheatre.org.

All events at The Avalon Theatre feature a variety of concessions from The Marquee Club, including fresh organic popcorn from Ohio Till Farmstead, and wraps & pizza by the slice from Leon's Garage, alcoholic & non-alcoholic drinks, candy, and more. To purchase tickets to any event, visit theavalontheatre.org or stop by The Avalon Theatre box office, located at 121 S Main Street, Marysville, OH. The Box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00am to 2:00pm and one hour before all events.

