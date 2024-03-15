The Avalon Theatre Unveils Programming Celebrating Total Solar Eclipse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The solar eclipse's path of totality is passing through Union County on April 8th and The Avalon Theatre is preparing for the fun! Solar Eclipses have captivated and inspired people for generations leading to the creation of art, films, music, and more. The Avalon Theatre is bringing the fun with a variety of family-friendly eclipse events throughout the weekend.

First up is "Little Shop of Horrors" the 1986 movie. Centered around the events of a total eclipse, Audrey II takes over The Avalon Theatre on Friday, April 5th. In the film, meek flower shop assistant Seymour (Rick Moranis) pines for his co-worker Audrey (Ellen Greene). During a total eclipse, he discovers an unusual plant he names Audrey II, which feeds only on human flesh and blood. The growing plant attracts a great deal of business for the previously struggling store. After Seymour feeds Audrey's boyfriend, Orin (Steve Martin), to the plant after Orin's accidental death, he must come up with more bodies for the increasingly bloodthirsty plant. Tickets to this film are $8 per person and the movie will start at 7:00pm on Friday, April 5th.

"The Shazzbots" will take the stage next on Saturday, April 6th at 2:00pm as a part of the Sounds of The Avalon Family Concert Series. The Shazzbots are an intergalactic rock band and champions of music, art, and all things creative. Join them as they blast off for adventure in their Space Winnebago, to spread their rockin' tunes to all the children of the cosmos! Tickets for this family-focused concert are $15 for adults and $8 for children 13 and under.

The day of the big event, Monday, April 8th, will kick-off at The Avalon with a screening of "Day-Off Classic Cartoons" starting at Noon. For only $2 get your ticket to catch a fun assortment of classic cartoons on the big screen. Tickets for this event are general admission, and the cartoons are new each month and perfect for the whole family.

After the Eclipse, The Avalon has one final event planned, a screening of the classic film "2001: A Space Odyssey" at 7:00pm on Monday, April 8th. Stanley Kubrick redefined the limits of filmmaking in his classic science fiction masterpiece, a contemplation on the nature of humanity. This is a rare chance to catch Kubrick's cinematic brilliance on the big screen and enjoy this classic film. Tickets are $8 per person.

The Avalon Theatre also partners with Homestead Beer Co. to offer "Dinner and a Movie" packages for all film screenings (unless otherwise stated.) Simply choose the dinner package that best suits you when you purchase your tickets and complete your night out in Uptown Marysville!

All events mentioned will feature a variety of concessions from The Marquee Club, including fresh organic popcorn from Ohio Till Farmstead, and pizza by the slice from Leon's Garage. Eclipse viewing glasses are currently on sale for only $2 and will be available while supplies last. To purchase tickets to any event, visit theavalontheatre.org or visit The Avalon Theatre box office. The Box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00am to 2:00pm and one hour before all events.