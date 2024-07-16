The Avalon Theatre & Union County Humane Society to Present THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS & Pet Adoption

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marysville is such a supportive community, it's no surprise that two beloved Uptown Institutions are combining forces for good! When the executive director of The Avalon Theatre, Ryan Bowie, met with the Union County Humane Society executive director, Tim Coan they knew it would be a great partnership. For their first collaboration, they have decided to screen "The Secret Life of Pets" at The Avalon Theatre to help earn funds for the Union County Humane Society.

The movie screening on Saturday, July 20, 2024, will be preceded by an adoption event from the Union County Humane Society. They will hold an adoption event at The Avalon Theatre the same day from 12:00pm to 1:00pm. Adorable animals in need of a loving home will be at the market ready to visit with people and hopefully find a forever home. The Humane Society will have everything ready for pet adoptions so come ready to find a new furbaby.

"We are so grateful for the opportunity to partner with The Avalon. Union County's population growth makes supporting the mission of our Humane Society so critical as our dog and cat population grows at an equal rate." Said Union County Humane Society Executive Director Tim Coan. "The leadership of The Avalon not only has a heart for the animals of this county but they are stepping-up to help us with a creative way to support us while seeing a great movie and meeting some great dogs."

The Union County Humane Society and their furry friends will also be at The Avalon Theatre before the film screening. Adoptable animals will visit with audience members as they purchase popcorn and concessions from The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Marquee Club located in The Avalon Theatre lobby. Some animals will even be introduced on stage, and they will visit with patrons as they exit the theatre. In addition to providing a perfect spot in Uptown Marysville for an adoption event, The Avalon Theatre will be donating 50% of the proceeds from this event to the Union County Humane Society. "We're very excited to grow this partnership and continue to find creative, fun ways to serve Union County! Said Coan

"The Secret Life of Pets" is a family-friendly animated film that explores the daily lives of a group of domesticated pets. The film is set in an apartment building in Little Italy, New York City, where many pets live in their apartments, unaware of others' daily activities. The film follows the pets as they embark on adventures outside of their apartment complex. Starring a long list of Hollywood's finest, this 2016 film was a critical and audience hit.

The Secret Life of Pets will play at The Avalon Theatre on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 2:00 pm. Tickets for this event are $8 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at theavalontheatre.org, or you can stop by The Avalon Theatre box office. Box office hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm and one hour before all events. The Avalon Theatre offers a variety of concessions at The Marquee Club, including fresh organic popcorn from Ohio Till Farmstead, wraps & pizza by the slice from Leon's Garage, alcoholic & non-alcoholic drinks, candy, and more.

Comments