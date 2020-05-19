The Abbey Theater of Dublin Presents THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE!
The Abbey Theater of Dublin (located within the Dublin Community Recreation Center) will present the Central Ohio virtual premiere production of The Show Must Go Online! on May 22, 2020 at 7PM EST. The performance is being streamed free of charge at: https://dublinohiousa.gov/abbey/abbey-theater-performances/
Abbey Theater of Dublin's Joe Bishara says "The Show Must Go Online! is a virtual musical. It was written to be rehearsed remotely, performed virtually and shared with audiences online. The show was created during the COVID-19 pandemic specifically for young performers and communities who were abruptly forced to cancel their stage productions. 22 central Ohio youth artists between the ages of 9-17 virtually rehearsed for three weeks to bring this production to life."
Written by Jessica Penzias, with lyrics by David Hudson and Music by Denver Casado, the storyline of The Show Must Go Online! is linear, made up of monologues and songs intended to be performed as solos. When these scenes are performed in sequence, it presents a complete musical theater experience available to any audience with an internet connection.
The cast for The Show Must Go Online! is as follows:
Director - Joe Bishara
Drama Teacher - Abbie Ogilbee
Actor A - Cameron Krisiewicz
Actor B - Natalie Fouts
Actor C - Meg Chapman
Actor D - Elise Lowe
Actor E - Elyse Janikian
Actor F - Avery Golowin
Actor G - Lizzie Huelskamp
Actor H - Gloria Griffin
Actor I - Valentina Veragmini
Actor J - Michael BroadhurstActor
K - Lillian Arway
Actor L - Owen Suarez
Actor M - Cali Russell & Olivia Lloyd
Actor N - Ella Wadsworth
Actor O - Grace Hardjono
Actor P - Connor Adams
Actor Q - Emmett Van Buskirk
Actor R - Addison Fransen
Actor S - Samantha Phipps
Actor T - Sam Hardjono
A preview for The Show Must Go Online! can be found here:
The Show Must Go Online! is presented through special arrangement with Beat by Beat Press: www.bbbpress.com