The Abbey Theater of Dublin Presents THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE!

The Abbey Theater of Dublin (located within the Dublin Community Recreation Center) will present the Central Ohio virtual premiere production of The Show Must Go Online! on May 22, 2020 at 7PM EST. The performance is being streamed free of charge at: https://dublinohiousa.gov/abbey/abbey-theater-performances/

Abbey Theater of Dublin's Joe Bishara says "The Show Must Go Online! is a virtual musical. It was written to be rehearsed remotely, performed virtually and shared with audiences online. The show was created during the COVID-19 pandemic specifically for young performers and communities who were abruptly forced to cancel their stage productions. 22 central Ohio youth artists between the ages of 9-17 virtually rehearsed for three weeks to bring this production to life."

Written by Jessica Penzias, with lyrics by David Hudson and Music by Denver Casado, the storyline of The Show Must Go Online! is linear, made up of monologues and songs intended to be performed as solos. When these scenes are performed in sequence, it presents a complete musical theater experience available to any audience with an internet connection.

The cast for The Show Must Go Online! is as follows:

Director - Joe Bishara

Drama Teacher - Abbie Ogilbee

Actor A - Cameron Krisiewicz

Actor B - Natalie Fouts

Actor C - Meg Chapman

Actor D - Elise Lowe

Actor E - Elyse Janikian

Actor F - Avery Golowin

Actor G - Lizzie Huelskamp

Actor H - Gloria Griffin

Actor I - Valentina Veragmini

Actor J - Michael BroadhurstActor

K - Lillian Arway

Actor L - Owen Suarez

Actor M - Cali Russell & Olivia Lloyd

Actor N - Ella Wadsworth

Actor O - Grace Hardjono

Actor P - Connor Adams

Actor Q - Emmett Van Buskirk

Actor R - Addison Fransen

Actor S - Samantha Phipps

Actor T - Sam Hardjono

A preview for The Show Must Go Online! can be found here:



The Show Must Go Online! is presented through special arrangement with Beat by Beat Press: www.bbbpress.com

