THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Returns To The Palace

A holiday mash-up for the entire family, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a re-mixed and re-imagined contemporary dance spectacle that transforms E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.a?? Set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music, this unique and joyful production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, an electric violinist, and one of hip hop's founding fathers, MC Kurtis Blow, who opens the show with a short set.

CAPA presents The Hip Hop Nutcracker at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Sunday, December 22, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $30-$60 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

The show is produced by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) with Executive Producer, Eva Price, and co-commissioned by the United Palace of Cultural Arts.

Just likea??the original, ina??The Hip Hop Nutcracker,a??Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets, and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of this classic tale, and the dynamic performers take us on a journey that celebrates love, community, and the magic of the holiday season.





