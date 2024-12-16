Shadowbox Live To Present HOT STUFF A Best-Of Sketch Comedy and Music Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shadowbox Live (SBX) will kick off the new year with Hot Stuff, a sexy compilation of the best sketch comedy and music selections from its 2024 season. The annual best-of-show will open on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. and continue through March 29 at Shadowbox Live in the Brewery District.

Hot Stuff will feature fan-favorite comedy sketches from the 2024 season alongside a selection of the season's best live music performances. Music included in the show ranges from rock classics like Ozzy Osbourne's “Crazy Train” and Prince's “Kiss” to pop hits like “Bang Bang” by Ariana Grande, Jessie J, and Nicki Minaj, and more.

“The annual ‘best-of' show is always a highlight for us,” said Julie Klein, Shadowbox Live's producing director. “It's an opportunity for our metaperformers to revisit standout moments from the past year and for our audience to relive their favorite performances. Our writers truly outdid themselves in 2024, which made selecting the top 10 sketches a challenge but a great problem to have.”

Hot Stuff opens Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. and continues on most Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. through March 1. There will be select Sunday performances at 2 p.m. on Feb. 2 and 9 and on March 2. Saturday-only performances will continue on March 8, 15, 22, and 29 at 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets and learn more about Shadowbox Live programming and performances, visit www.shadowboxlive.org.

Comments