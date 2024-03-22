SHADOWBOX LIVE Will Kick Off Spring With BEHIND CLOSED DOORS In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shadowbox Live (SBX) is back with a brand-new sketch comedy and music experience, Behind Closed Doors. The sexy-themed show will make its debut on April 18 at 7:30 p.m. and continue every week on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through June 2 at Shadowbox Live in the Brewery District.

Behind Closed Doors will feature clever, sexy, and fun original comedy sketches written by SCRAWL, Shadowbox Live's in-house writing team. Some sketch themes include a must-have conversation between the last two people on earth, a family forced into the difficult decision of cutting streaming services, and a bachelor who tries real-life dating after only having dated on reality TV. The production will also include music from the B-52's, The Killers, Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Fall Out Boy, The Cure, Rihanna, Velvet Revolver, and more.

“We all feel energized and inspired after such a great start to our 2024 season with Pillow Talk and The Dream and Beyond, and we can't wait to debut this new show,” said Julie Klein, SBX's producing director. “Behind Closed Doors has everything we are known for—edgy sketches, great music, and talented metaperformers.”

Tickets

Opens Thursday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. Continues on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. through June 2.

To purchase tickets and learn more about Shadowbox Live programming and performances, visit www.shadowboxlive.org.

About Shadowbox Live

Founded in Columbus, Ohio in 1988, Shadowbox Live is the nation's largest full-time resident theatre ensemble, featuring professionally trained metaperformers. Shadowbox Live produces a diverse body of bold, genre-shifting original work that seeks to challenge audiences through the shared joy of live performing art.