Rossen Milanov and The Columbus Symphony Announce The 2020-21 Masterworks Season

The Columbus Symphony and Music Director Rossen Milanov today announced the 2020-21 Masterworks season that focuses on the expressive power of the human voice. Subscriptions go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, May 13.

"I am excited to unveil the Columbus Symphony's new season that promises to be full of curated experiences, passionate music-making, and amazing guest artists," stated Milanov. "We are grateful to continue serving the Columbus community through our main stage performances and educational and outreach initiatives."

CARMINA BURANA

Friday, October 2, 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 3, 7:30 pm

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Rebekah Howell, soprano

Taylor Stayton, tenor

Hugh Russell, baritone

Columbus Symphony Chorus - Ronald J. Jenkins, chorus director

New World Singers of the Columbus Children's Chorus - Jeanne Wohlgamuth, artistic director

Katy Tucker, video artist

Program:

Orff - Carmina Burana

A tour de force opener for the new season. The iconic and scandalous Carmina Burana will come alive in full splendor and opulence with a new multi-media version, featuring projections by influential visual artist Katy Tucker.

MUSSORGSKY - PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION

Friday, October 9, 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 10, 7:30 pm

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Natalia Kazaryan, piano

Program:

Britten - Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes

Falla - Nights in the Gardens of Spain

Mussorgsky/Ravel - Pictures at an Exhibition

Falla's mysterious and sensual piano masterpiece captures the atmosphere of exotic gardens in Spain. Britten's four portraits of the sea from his opera Peter Grimes show how the sea serves not only as a backdrop of the story, but also reflects the drama unfolding on stage in this tale of murder, violence, and mystery.

Brought to life in a splendid orchestration by Maurice Ravel, Mussorgsky's Pictures from an Exhibition is a powerful display of cultural pride as well as a requiem honoring the memory of a dear friend. The final chords of "The Great Gate of Kiev" are one of the ultimate examples of orchestral apotheosis.

IMPRESSIONISM - MUSIC IN COLOR: DEBUSSY AND BRAHMS

Friday, October 23, 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 24, 7:30 pm

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Stefan Jackiw, violin

Program:

Debussy - Prelude to the Afternoon

Berg - Violin Concerto

Brahms - Symphony No. 2

Impressionism has produced some of the most exquisite works of visual art, but it influenced all the arts, particularly music. Debussy and Ravel are the utmost masters of the style, the equivalents of Degas and Monet, capturing the elusive and shimmering quality of the impressionistic style.

Debussy's A Prelude to the Afternoon of a Fawn is the piece that started that quiet, stylistic revolution. Berg's Violin Concerto, dedicated to the memory of an angel, is a requiem for the recently deceased 18-year-old daughter of Alma Mahler. It is one of the most moving and serene works in the repertoire and the composer's last finished work. Brahms' Symphony is inspired by majestic Alpine landscapes and is infused with his adoration of nature.

JOANNA'S VIOLIN

Friday, November 13, 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 14, 7:30 pm

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Joanna Frankel, violin

Program:

Stravinsky - Pulcinella Suite

Bizet/Sarasate - Carmen Fantasy

Ravel - Tzigane

Mozart - Symphony No. 40

Columbus Symphony Concertmaster Joanna Frankel will shine in two rarely performed virtuosic works for violin. Stravinsky's Pulcinella draws inspiration from the music of Italian Baroque masters and the tradition of commedia dell'arte. Mozart's most romantic symphony is also one of his most personal works.

HANDEL: MESSIAH

Friday, November 20, 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 21, 7:30 pm

Sunday, November 22, 2 pm

Southern Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Jennifer Lynn Cherest, soprano

Hannah Ludwig, mezzo-soprano

Matthew Grills, tenor

Malcolm J. Merriweather, bass-baritone

Columbus Symphony Chorus - Ronald J. Jenkins, chorus director

Program:

Handel - Messiah

In this new CSO holiday tradition, Maestro Milanov, the Columbus Symphony, the Columbus Symphony Chorus, and a host of guest vocalists come together to perform Handel's deeply spiritual oratorio, Messiah, in its entirety for an unforgettable concert experience at the intimate Southern Theatre.

RUSSIAN WINTER FESTIVAL I - ALL TCHIAKOVSKY

Friday, January 15, 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 16, 7:30 pm

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Maja Bogdanovic, cello

Program:

Tchaikovsky - Francesca da Rimini

Tchaikovsky - Rococo Variations

Tchaikovsky - Symphony No. 1 "Winter Dreams"

Unforgettable melodies, intense drama, and romantic passion will be on full display in this one-of-a-kind evening devoted to the music of iconic Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Serbian cellist Maja Bogdanovic makes her CSO debut with the Mozart-inspired Rococo Variations.

RUSSIAN WINTER FESTIVAL II - RACHMANINOFF 3 AND SHOSTAKOVICH 10

Friday, January 29, 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 30, 7:30 pm

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Inon Barnatan, piano

Program:

Rachmaninoff - Piano Concerto No. 3

Shostakovich - Symphony No. 10

Rachmaninoff's Third Piano Concerto is the Mount Everest of piano concertos. It will be conquered by the brilliant Inon Barnatan. The powerful Shostakovich Symphony, written after the death of Stalin, is an epic remembrance of the years of terror and a declaration of the triumph on the human spirit.

RHAPSODY IN BLUE AND BEETHOVEN 5

Friday, February 19, 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 20, 7:30 pm

Sunday, February 21, 2 pm

Ohio Theatre

William Eddins, conductor/piano

Program:

Ravel - Le Tombeau de Couperin

Gershwin - Rhapsody in Blue

Beethoven - Symphony No. 5

Beethoven's triumph of light over darkness in his exemplary Fifth Symphony is juxtaposed with the music of Ravel and his most famous student - George Gershwin. William Eddins conducts from the piano.

TCHIAKOVSKY'S VIOLIN CONCERTO

Friday, March 12, 7:30 pm

Saturday, March 13, 7:30 pm

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Augustin Hadelich, violin

Program:

TBD - winning work from the CSO's Women Composers Competition

Tchaikovsky - Violin Concerto

Bartók - Concerto for Orchestra

Augustin Hadelich returns to star in one of the world's most melodic and energetic violin concertos. The musicians of the CSO will shine in Bartók's exquisite and virtuosic Concerto for Orchestra. The winning work from the CSO's new Women Composers Competition will open the program.

HAYDN - THE CREATION

Friday, March 19, 7:30 pm

Saturday, March 20, 7:30 pm

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Alexandra Nowakovski, soprano

Jonas Hacker, tenor

Dashon Burton, bass

Columbus Symphony Chorus - Ronald J. Jenkins, chorus director

MBA Productions, video design

Program:

Haydn - The Creation

Haydn's extraordinary oratorio, inspired by the book of Genesis, will be presented in a unique multimedia spectacle. The splendor of the Columbus Symphony Chorus and special guest vocalists will be on full display in this glorious masterpiece. MBA Productions has created a virtual projection tapestry that visually reimagines the entire score, utilizing digital art and computer animation to create a modern expression of a treasured classic.

A NIGHT IN VIENNA - STRAUSS AND RAVEL

Friday, April 16, 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 17, 7:30 pm

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Brian Mangrum, horn

Program:

Ravel - La Valse

Strauss - Horn Concerto No. 1

Strauss Jr. - Emperor Waltzes

Strauss - Suite from Der Rosenkavalier

Audiences are invited to brush up their dancing skills and join the CSO for an extraordinary night inspired by the city of music, Vienna. Waltzes, polkas, euphoric energy, and CSO Principal Horn Brian Mangrum will certainly dazzle in Richard Strauss' horn concerto.

AN EVENING OF OPERA - VERDI AND PUCCINI

Friday, April 23, 7:30 pm

Sunday, April 25, 2 pm

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Program:

Verdi - La Traviata, Act II

Puccini - Tosca, Act II

La Traviata Cast:

Abigail Rethwisch, Violetta

Jonathan Burton, Alfredo Germont

Malcolm MacKenzie, Giorgio Germont

Tosca Cast:

Elaine Alvarez, Tosca

Malcolm MacKenzie, Scarpia

Jonathan Burton, Cavaradossi

La Traviata and Tosca - Audiences will enjoy extended selections from the most iconic operas of two of the greatest Italian opera composers-Verdi, and his touching story of sacrificial love, and Puccini with his passionate and chilling drama. An international cast of singers and full symphony orchestra display the power and emotional intensity of these grand opera scores.

In addition, the 2020-21 Masterworks season will include one special event concert and subscribers will receive the opportunity to purchase tickets prior to going on sale to the general public.

Saturday, May 22, 7:30 pm

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Renée Fleming, soprano

For one night only, this iconic American diva sings a varied selection of classical and popular music with the Columbus Symphony conducted by Maestro Milanov. A triumphant, not-to-be-missed season finale!

Subscriptions will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, May 13, and can be purchased by phone at (614) 469-0939 or online at www.ColumbusSymphony.com. In-person sales are currently suspended and will resume once the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.) is able to reopen.

Most packages are "select your own," a feature designed to give patrons the ability to curate their own experience. All subscribers receive discounted tickets, free ticket exchanges, a discount on additional tickets, and other benefits depending on the package selected. Patrons may also choose to pay in two separate payments.

The following packages are available:

Masterworks 12 - Includes all 12 Masterworks programs, free parking for one vehicle to each concert, four free tickets for friends or family to attend any Masterworks performance, an invitation to the 2020-21 season kick-off party, and first access to purchase tickets to the Renée Fleming special event concert. Masterworks 12 subscriptions range from $310-$792.

Select 10 - You choose any 10 Masterworks programs and receive two free tickets for friends or family to attend any Masterworks performance, an invitation to the 2020-21 season kick-off party, and first access to purchase tickets to the Renée Fleming special event concert. Subscriptions range from $258-$660.

Select 8 - You choose any eight Masterworks programs and receive an invitation to the 2020-21 season kick-off party and second access to purchase tickets to the Renée Fleming special event concert. Subscriptions range from $218-$560.

Select 6 - You choose any six Masterworks programs and receive second access to purchase tickets to the Renée Fleming special event concert. Subscriptions range from $163-$420.

Select 4 - You choose any four Masterworks programs. Subscriptions range from $115 - $296.

College Club - Students that purchase a $25 College Club membership will receive one admission to each Masterworks concert in the season. Membership also includes the ability to purchase up to four additional student tickets at $8 each.

Single tickets will go on sale to the public at 10am on Monday, June 8.





