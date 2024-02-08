Registration Now Open For The 2024 Avalon Theatre Summer Performance Camps

As part of The Avalon Theatre's mission, providing educational opportunities in The Arts for the youth of Marysville and beyond is key in cultivating and fostering the next generation of artists. With that in mind, the theatre has opened registration for its 2024 Summer Performance Camps. There is a camp perfect for any child interested in the different facets of theatre. The Avalon will offer a Musical Performance Camp and a Non-Musical Performance Camp, along with a Technical Theatre Camp add-on available for both.

The Musical Performance Camp is for children aged 8 to 13 and will run from June 3 through June 7 from 9:30 a.m. until noon at The Avalon Theatre, while the Technical Theater add-on will run from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Non-Musical Performance Camp, which is also for kids ages 8 to 13, will run from June 10 through June 14 at The Avalon from 9:30 a.m. until noon, and the Technical Theater add-on will operate from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on those days.

During both sessions, students will learn how to audition, create set pieces, rehearse scenes, and create friendships in the arts that will last a lifetime. Both camps will culminate with a performance for friends and family at the end of the week.

The cost for both the Musical Performance Camp and the Non-Musical Performance Camp is $150 per camper and the Technical Theater add-ons will be an additional $75 per camper. For those interested in registering for both camps with the Technical Theatre add-on for both camps the total cost will be $350.

There are a limited number of openings and registrants will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis so don't wait to get your kids involved.

To register for any of the camps visit www.theavalontheatre.org/summeryouthcamp. Any questions may be directed to Camp Director Susan Bunsold Wilson at artsacademy@theavalonthreatre.org.