Registration Now Open For The 2024 Avalon Theatre Summer Performance Camps

The Avalon will offer a Musical Performance Camp and a Non-Musical Performance Camp, along with a Technical Theatre Camp add-on available for both.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE Photo 1 Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE
Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at Garden Theater Photo 2 Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at Garden Theater
Photos: Inside Byron Tuttle and Foxx-Fatale Entertainment's THE WIZ OF OZ Photo 3 Photos: Inside Byron Tuttle and Foxx-Fatale Entertainment's THE WIZ OF OZ
SHUCKED Composer Brandy Clark Confirms Spring Headline Tour Photo 4 SHUCKED Composer Brandy Clark Confirms Spring Headline Tour

Registration Now Open For The 2024 Avalon Theatre Summer Performance Camps

As part of The Avalon Theatre's mission, providing educational opportunities in The Arts for the youth of Marysville and beyond is key in cultivating and fostering the next generation of artists. With that in mind, the theatre has opened registration for its 2024 Summer Performance Camps. There is a camp perfect for any child interested in the different facets of theatre. The Avalon will offer a Musical Performance Camp and a Non-Musical Performance Camp, along with a Technical Theatre Camp add-on available for both.

The Musical Performance Camp is for children aged 8 to 13 and will run from June 3 through June 7 from 9:30 a.m. until noon at The Avalon Theatre, while the Technical Theater add-on will run from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Non-Musical Performance Camp, which is also for kids ages 8 to 13, will run from June 10 through June 14 at The Avalon from 9:30 a.m. until noon, and the Technical Theater add-on will operate from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on those days.

During both sessions, students will learn how to audition, create set pieces, rehearse scenes, and create friendships in the arts that will last a lifetime. Both camps will culminate with a performance for friends and family at the end of the week.

The cost for both the Musical Performance Camp and the Non-Musical Performance Camp is $150 per camper and the Technical Theater add-ons will be an additional $75 per camper. For those interested in registering for both camps with the Technical Theatre add-on for both camps the total cost will be $350.

There are a limited number of openings and registrants will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis so don't wait to get your kids involved.

To register for any of the camps visit www.theavalontheatre.org/summeryouthcamp. Any questions may be directed to Camp Director Susan Bunsold Wilson at artsacademy@theavalonthreatre.org.




RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
Drexel Theatre Hosts Film Series Exploring Politics Photo
Drexel Theatre Hosts Film Series Exploring Politics

The Drexel Theatre hosts a film series exploring politics and political themes, showcasing films that tackle political topics throughout history. The series, titled 'Voices: A Century of Political Cinema,' features films curated from 'The 100 Most Significant Political Films of All Time' by The New Republic magazine.

2
Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatres THE FACEBOOK EFFECT Photo
Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's THE FACEBOOK EFFECT

When the popularity of Facebook expanded to include adults, Dana, an empty nester in her 50s, started posting what she hoped friends and family would perceive as the perfection of her life and marriage to her husband, Mike. Unfortunately, Dana’s worst fears are realized when the truth about her failing marriage and personal life is exposed on the social media site. Both Dana and Mike are forced to re-evaluate their lives in hopes of saving themselves and their marriage. ​ A world premiere play by Dublin, Ohio, playwright Lauren Wilkens, Directed by Matt Hermiz, Cast: Dana - Kim Garrison Hopcraft, Mike - Mark Schuliger, Beth - Alyssa Ryan, George - Benjamin Gullett. Performances run February 8 - 10 & 15 - 17 at 7:30 pm and February 11 & 17 at 1:30 pm at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017. Tickets and Information by calling 614-943-1776 or https://www.optheatre.org/

3
Opera Columbus Brings EUGENE ONEGIN to the Stage For The First Time in Columbus History Photo
Opera Columbus Brings EUGENE ONEGIN to the Stage For The First Time in Columbus' History

Opera Columbus and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with CAPA will kick off March with Eugene Onegin, an opera that has never before been brought to the Columbus stage. Learn more about the opera and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Photos: Inside Byron Tuttle and Foxx-Fatale Entertainments THE WIZ OF OZ Photo
Photos: Inside Byron Tuttle and Foxx-Fatale Entertainment's THE WIZ OF OZ

Check out photos from Byron Tuttle and Foxx-Fatale Entertainment's THE WIZ OF OZ here!

More Hot Stories For You

Drexel Theatre Hosts Film Series Exploring PoliticsDrexel Theatre Hosts Film Series Exploring Politics
Opera Columbus Brings EUGENE ONEGIN to the Stage For The First Time in Columbus' HistoryOpera Columbus Brings EUGENE ONEGIN to the Stage For The First Time in Columbus' History
The Avalon Theatre Hosts Valentine's Day and 'Anti-Valentine's Day' Events The Avalon Theatre Hosts Valentine's Day and 'Anti-Valentine's Day' Events
Avalon Arts Academy Launches Classes For Teens And AdultsAvalon Arts Academy Launches Classes For Teens And Adults

Videos

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World Video
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
The Color Purple in Columbus The Color Purple
The Garden Theater (1/18-2/18)
Second Servings in Columbus Second Servings
eMBer Women's Theatre (2/02-2/10)
Clue in Columbus Clue
Ohio Theatre (4/09-4/14)
The Lion King in Columbus The Lion King
Ohio Theatre (6/12-7/07)
A Chorus Line in Columbus A Chorus Line
Renaissance Theatre (3/02-3/10)
Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr. in Columbus Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr.
Pickerington Community Theatre (3/08-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You