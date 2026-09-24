ProMusica to Perform Bach, Pärt & Beethoven Concert Honoring Wayne Lawson

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ProMusica Chamber Orchestra will continue its 48th season at the Southern Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at 7 p.m. The weekend’s concerts will be led by guest conductor Ken-David Masur, making his ProMusica debut.

The program, Bach, Pärt, & Beethoven, will spotlight two violinists with longstanding ties to ProMusica, Concertmaster Katherine McLin and Creative Partner & Principal Guest Artist Vadim Gluzman, as featured soloists in Arvo Pärt’s Tabula Rasa. The program will also feature Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome acclaimed conductor Ken-David Masur to the podium for his ProMusica debut and to spotlight two artists with such deep connections to our orchestra, Vadim Gluzman and Katherine McLin,” said Janet Chen, ProMusica CEO. “The program moves between music rooted in tradition and new works, bringing together three distinctive artists for a performance that reflects the breadth of what an orchestra can do.”

The program will open with Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major, which begins with a French-style overture before moving through a collection of dance movements for a light opening to the evening. The suite is best known for its “Air,” known as “Air on the G String,” which is one of the most recognizable melodies in all of classical music. Next, the orchestra will perform Pärt’s Tabula Rasa, a double violin concerto built around his signature tintinnabuli style, blending harmonies, silences and bell-like sounds. Double concertos are relatively uncommon in orchestral music, making the piece a distinctive addition to the repertoire. Across two movements, the music moves from rhythmic variations toward an increasingly quiet and contemplative conclusion.

Featured violinists McLin and Gluzman each have longstanding relationships with ProMusica. McLin has served as the concertmaster of ProMusica since 2007, and Gluzman has served as ProMusica’s Creative Partner & Principal Guest Artist, performing at least twice per season with the orchestra since 2013. The program Will Close with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral,” which captures the composer’s connection to nature through flowing melodies and layering of orchestral sounds. Beethoven tells a distinct story throughout the five movements of this piece.

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