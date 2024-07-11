Photos: Pickerington Community Theatre Presents YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pickerington Community Theatre will present the musical comedy Young Frankenstein. See photos from the production.

Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced “Fronk-en-steen”) inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced “Eye-gore”), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. “It’s alive!” he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather’s. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.

This musical-comedy is not suitable for all audiences. Contains adult humor and adult language. Includes sexual innuendo & situations plus monstrous mayhem. Discussion of death and murder. Discussion of death by hanging from a noose. Use of a theatrical noose. Flashing lights used.

Performance dates at the Violet Township Community Theater at the Wigwam Event Center (10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road NW, Pickerington, OH 43147) are July 12 – July 21, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM.

The production will be directed by Chris Gallaugher.

PCT invites you to be part of the fun at the Saturday, July 20 performance! Come dressed as your favorite classic Hollywood monster. We’ll have a contest at intermission to name the audience’s favorite monster!



