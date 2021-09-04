Photos: Inside Short North Stage's NOISES OFF VIP OPENING NIGHT GALA

Short North Stage invited the audience to join them for a scrumptious British Bake-Off themed Gala after the Friday, September 3, Opening Night performance. They mixed and mingled with the cast of NOISES OFF while enjoying delicious savory and sweet confections from local baker, Chonny Bakes (@chonnybakes) and toasting to a successful opening. Their Green Room space was transformed for the event with room for social distancing.

Performances for Noises Off run September 3rd thru the 19th, 2021 at the Garden Theater, 1187 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: www.shortnorthstage.org

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer