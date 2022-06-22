Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s PERFORMANCE AT THE COLUMBUS ARTS FEST

New Vision Dance Company was selected to perform on the ABC6 Bicentennial Park Stage at the 2022 Columbus Arts Festival. This was a wonderful opportunity for these talented dancers to share their passion with their community! New Vision is launching the first ever New Albany Dance Festival on July 30, 2022. The company performed pieces choreographed by Artistic Director Melissa Gould as well as company members Lili Engel, Janaya Davis, Jonathan Hill and Jessica Gould. NVDC was joined by guest vocal artists Emily Baird, Lorelei Roeger and Emma Wintersteller.

New Vision Dance Company members performing: Arnav Nawani, Charlotte Rutherford, Clara Love, Dominic Catrone, Elise Pierson, Erykah Strickland, Janaya Davis, Jennifer Myers, Jessica Gould, Joe Gould, Jonathan Hill, Lauren Seger, Lexi Daniels, Lili Engel, Rachel Cory, Sally Squires and Sydnie Liggins.

New Vision Dance Company is thrilled to launch the Inaugural NEW ALBANY DANCE FESTIVAL. This event is a collaboration of dance, music, health, and wellness. The Festival will take place at the stunning Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater in New Albany, Ohio on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

The premiere event of the Festival will be the "New Albany Dance Festival Concert," which will feature adult dance companies from Central Ohio and the Midwest including Dancing Wheels from Cleveland, Ohio, Hedwig Dances from Chicago, Illinois, and Starr Foster Dance from Richmond, Virginia. Audience members can select table seating or bring a blanket or chair and enjoy the performances under the stars! For tickets or more info visit: https://www.newvisiondanceco.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer